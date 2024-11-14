Children's day chronicles: Parents, head to the kitchen to create some foodie adventures for your kids

Children’s Day is the perfect occasion for parents to get creative in the kitchen, whipping up fun meals that will turn into life-long memories for their little ones. Put a twist on classic favourites to surprise and delight your kids with dishes that feel both playful and delicious. From noodle sandwiches stuffed with crunchy veggies to pizza toasts loaded with their favourite toppings, each meal is a small celebration of joy. Pizza toast(instagram)

This day calls for a treat, so make some easy desserts such as ice cream sandwiches and more. These treats aren’t just delicious; they’re crafted with love and tailored to make Children’s Day extra special.

Empanadas

Empanadas(instagram)

A popular fried food item from South America, empanadas can be made into savoury or sweet snacks. Roll out the dough made from maida and cut circles from it. Place the filling — cheese, meat, vegetables — in the middle. You can also use cream cheese with marmalades or jams, along with fruit compotes as a stuffing in the empanadas. Top it with the dough. Either deep fry, air fry or bake it. Serve warm.

Pizza toast

Pizza toast(instagram)

Who can say no to pizza? Use sourdough bread slices and toast it. Spread the pizza sauce that has hidden veggies in it, like tomatoes, red bell, carrots, onions and beetroots, on the toast. Sprinkle on oregano and pepper, along with grated cheese. Add protein to the pizza with cubed chicken or paneer. Toast on the tawa and serve hot.

Bala Baiana

Bala Baiana (instagram)

A decadent Brazilian dessert, that’s easy to make, these Bala Baianas will be swept clean by your kids. Heat desiccated coconut, condensed milk and butter till it thickens. Let it cool and then form balls from this sweetened dough. Make a caramel by melting sugar and water, and dip these balls into it. The caramel will harden instantly on touching the cold Bala Baianas. Pop one in your mouth and enjoy the satisfying crunch and creamy interior.s

Ice cream sandwiches

Ice cream sandwiches(instagram)

Whether you use homemade chocolate chip cookies or store-bought, get your kids involved in this post-meal dessert. Place two cookies of similar sizes on a plate. Get your kids to choose the ice cream of their choice. Scoop the ice cream on the cookie and sandwich them together. Roll in sprinkles and enjoy.

Noodle sandwich

Noodle sandwich(instagram)

Noodles and bread? That might sound like carb overload, but it is a fun combination that children love. You can go simple by making some instant noodles and add vegetables, cheese and sauces. To plain white bread, swipe on some mayo, spread grated cheese and place the noodles on it. Close it with another bread slice. Toast it till the cheese melts and the bread turns golden brown.