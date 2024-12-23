Choose between these 3 levels of decadent hot chocolate recipes to ring in your Christmas week

Nothing beats the nostalgia of a cup of warm and wholesome hot chocolate. But sometimes, just cocoa powder, milk and sugar don't do the trick. Sometimes you want to chug a cup of hot choc, most of which you feel you have to use your jaws for. Sometimes, you do really deserve that Instagram-worthy fat mug of hot chocolate with Christmas right around the corner. You have 3 levels of hot chocolate to chose from this Christmas: What's going to be your pick?(Photos: Lizzy loves Food, Baker by Nature)

Hot chocolate

And to make sure you can do that for yourself without spending the big bucks, digital food creator Kevin, from @letskwook, has not one, but 3 quick hot chocolate recipes. Pick away now, depending on your level of kitchen proficiency and how decadent a cup you're looking to devour.

Level 1: The 5-minute cup

It couldn't be simpler than this, and you probably don't even need to read through this to get it right. Simply heat a cup of milk, dissolving sugar in it. Sift in the cocoa powder (trust us, sifting will make all the difference for a recipe as basic as this!), let it come to a boil as you dash with a hint of salt (CRUCIAL!), and voila you are (underwhelming if we may say...) Christmas ready.

Level 2: We're going gourmet

The difference between the last cup and this cup is going to be QUITE the jump, so brace yourselves please. Get your favourite bar of chocolate and chop it up. Add this to a pan with some sugar, salt and cream. Whisk this over low heat till it melts and slowly work in the milk. You know it's ready when the hot chocolate hits the sweet spot (pun intended) between still passing off as a liquid while also coating the back of your spoon.

Level 3: And now we're going French!

This is truly next-level. Chop up your dark chocolate. Add in a pan and layer up with brown sugar, cinnamon, some cardamom pods, a pinch of salt and your milk (Oat milk hits different with this one). Now the point isn't to bring it to a boil. Instead, let it steep on very low heat before you give it a good mix and slightly thin the consistency with some more milk.

So what are you waiting for, pick your cup (or make them all) because, we listen and we don't judge *wink wink*!