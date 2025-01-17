Coldplay frenzy in India: Restaurants launch special menus, themed-experiences

For those of you who couldn't manage to get a ticket for the much-awaited Coldplay concert in India, don't stress, as restaurants are all set to take you on a magical, unique experience. "Yellow", a quirky drink inspired by Coldplay's music

From song-inspired cocktail menus to thematic dishes to tribute nights with a playlist of all the greatest hits, many eateries across India are introducing new food and drink to celebrate the band's legacy.

The Bigg Small Cafe + Bar in Mumbai is ready to spread the magic of Coldplay to you with Hymn for the Weekend, an immersive tribute night designed to make your heart sing.

What a diner can expect is a handpicked playlist of Coldplay’s greatest hits, and glow-in-the-dark LED wristbands to light up your night just like at a Coldplay show.

Poco Loco, another Mumbai-based restaurant, has launched a creative drinks menu inspired by Coldplay's music.

The menu includes "The Scientist," a gin-based cocktail with blueberry purée and molecular fruit pearls, and "Yellow," a vibrant mix of pineapple juice, vodka, and prosecco, garnished with lemon zest and edible gold dust.

Other drinks are named after popular songs like "Sky Full of Stars," "Hymn for the Weekend," "Fix You," and “Paradise.”

In Delhi, Warehouse Cafe in Connaught Place announced their "Coldplay Fix" on Instagram, offering cocktails and good vibes to compensate for the missed concert. The restaurant's social media account posted, “Can’t find those Coldplay tickets? Don’t worry, we’ve got the perfect fix! ✨ Sip on our Cocktail and let the good vibes take you to paradise!”

In February, Candlelight Concerts is set to host a captivating "Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay" experience at Sunder Nursery, where the music will be performed entirely under candlelight.

Earlier, on January 11, 2025, Urban Kitchen at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi set it will host a "A Sky Full of Stars: A Coldplay Brunch Experience." The event included starry decorations, live music, a Coldplay trivia quiz to test fan knowledge, and even face painting.

The menu included delights like "Fix You Mule," "Paradise Punch," and dishes like "Something Like Sushi" and "Sky Full Of Greens based on their songs."