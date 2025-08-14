Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

This spice-packed Karivepaku Pachadi recipe will lift your rainy day blues in a jiffy

ByAalokitaa Basu
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 06:00 pm IST

The rains may have all but swept away the capital today but this Karivepaku Pachadi recipe is just what will resurrect your sleepy soul

The kind of rain spell the capital has endured today is a great reason to just curl up in bed and do absolutely nothing all day. Now while ordering in has its own comfort, sometimes what your soul is really craving is a home cooked meal. And this Karivepaku Pachadi recipe is just the fix for you. Not only does it come together super quick, but its packed with enough flavour to ensure you won't need a single other thing on your plate except a pile of steaming hot rice and a fat serving of ghee.

Karivepaku Pachadi recipe to beat the monsoon blues
Karivepaku Pachadi recipe to beat the monsoon blues

Karivepaku Pachadi

Ingredients: Oil - 2tbsps, methi seeds - 1/2tsp, urad dal - 1tbsp, chana dal - 1tbsp, cumin seeds - 1tsp, coriander seeds - 1tsp, garlic cloves - 7 to 8, dry red chillies - 8 to 9, curry leaves - 1/2 cup, jaggery powder - 1tbsp, tamarind water (from soaked pulp) - 2 to 3tbsps, salt to taste, red chilli powder - 1/2tsp

Method: Heat oil in a pan and add in the methi seeds, urad dal, chana dal, jeera, coriander seeds, garlic, red chillies, and curry leaves. Cook this lot until fragrant, then let it cool completely — this is very important. Add the mixture to a blender and toss in the jaggery powder and tamarind water, blending it to a smooth paste. In another pan, heat a little oil and add hing, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, chana dal, and red chillies. Stir in the blended mixture, add salt, and sprinkle red chilli powder. This tastes best on a bowl of packed steamed rice made moist with a generous drizzle of ghee.

Though not traditionally savoured this way, it's a great condiment to have on the side with a roti-centered Indian meal as well.

(recipe from Dining with Dhoot)

So will you be dipping your fingers into this flavour-packed Pachadi tonight?

News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / This spice-packed Karivepaku Pachadi recipe will lift your rainy day blues in a jiffy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On