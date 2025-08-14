This spice-packed Karivepaku Pachadi recipe will lift your rainy day blues in a jiffy

The kind of rain spell the capital has endured today is a great reason to just curl up in bed and do absolutely nothing all day. Now while ordering in has its own comfort, sometimes what your soul is really craving is a home cooked meal. And this Karivepaku Pachadi recipe is just the fix for you. Not only does it come together super quick, but its packed with enough flavour to ensure you won't need a single other thing on your plate except a pile of steaming hot rice and a fat serving of ghee. Karivepaku Pachadi recipe to beat the monsoon blues

Karivepaku Pachadi

Ingredients: Oil - 2tbsps, methi seeds - 1/2tsp, urad dal - 1tbsp, chana dal - 1tbsp, cumin seeds - 1tsp, coriander seeds - 1tsp, garlic cloves - 7 to 8, dry red chillies - 8 to 9, curry leaves - 1/2 cup, jaggery powder - 1tbsp, tamarind water (from soaked pulp) - 2 to 3tbsps, salt to taste, red chilli powder - 1/2tsp

Method: Heat oil in a pan and add in the methi seeds, urad dal, chana dal, jeera, coriander seeds, garlic, red chillies, and curry leaves. Cook this lot until fragrant, then let it cool completely — this is very important. Add the mixture to a blender and toss in the jaggery powder and tamarind water, blending it to a smooth paste. In another pan, heat a little oil and add hing, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, chana dal, and red chillies. Stir in the blended mixture, add salt, and sprinkle red chilli powder. This tastes best on a bowl of packed steamed rice made moist with a generous drizzle of ghee.

Though not traditionally savoured this way, it's a great condiment to have on the side with a roti-centered Indian meal as well.

(recipe from Dining with Dhoot)

So will you be dipping your fingers into this flavour-packed Pachadi tonight?