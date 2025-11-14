Delhi pollution: Outdoor dining takes a hit as rising AQI keeps diners indoors

Restaurateurs across the Capital are reporting a clear dip in demand for outdoor tables, prompting a rapid change to make indoor dining more appealing and safer.

The much-anticipated season for al fresco dining in Delhi-NCR is hitting a wall, not because of the weather, but because of the alarming state of the air. Despite anti-pollution measures like the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III, the Air Quality Index (AQI) had soared above 400 in the ‘severe’ category, forcing diners to reconsider their seating choices.

The unbearable choice: Indoors vs open air The sentiment on the ground is clear: pollution is winning over ambiance. “The weather and cool air is so perfect for outdoor seating but the pollution is so unbearable. It’s a big no to sit outdoors now!” says Kritika Dogra, 23, a graphic designer from Delhi. For others, like Abhishek Chawla, 32, a long-planned outdoor celebration had to be cancelled. “I’d thought it would be perfect to surprise my wife with a lovely rooftop seating at one of the restaurants in Mehrauli for our anniversary brunch, but the rising AQI has made it worse. I have moved the booking indoors.”

Scotchie Kandhari, founder of Easy Tiger in Gurugram, says, “The dip in air quality has noticeably reduced outdoor dining turnout. Guests who once preferred al fresco evenings are now opting for indoor tables. Overall preferences have shifted indoors until the city’s air quality improves.”

Restaurants get creative: The green and clean revolution Faced with a discerning clientele, establishments are innovating their indoor and outdoor spaces to ensure safety and comfort. Aashita Relan Marwah, founder of Royal China Delhi, notes a higher demand for air-purified spaces, especially among families. “While Delhi’s outdoor dining culture remains strong in spirit, the worsening AQI has clearly shifted guest preferences. We’re seeing a higher demand for indoor, air-purified spaces, especially for families.

Restaurants are adapting with improved ventilation and creative indoor ambiances to ensure guests can still enjoy a safe dining experience,” she says.