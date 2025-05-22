After Dubai's Kunafa chocolate craze, Dubai malai toast goes viral: It's too easy to not try!

We know a true chai lover, when we see them sipping on their daily ritual even in this sweltering heat. But chai enthusiast or not, this viral Dubai malai toast recipe is bound to intensify the love of chai for this lot on one hand, and mint converts by the thousands on the other. And the best part? You can literally have it ready in the next 5 minutes. The Dubai chai toast is going viral and with good reason

Dubai malai toast

Ingredients: Chai - 1 cup (and another if you want to sip on some more on the side), malai, sugar - to taste, bread - 2 slices

Method: Set your chai to boil as you lather generous amounts of malai onto the bread. Sprinkle with some sugar and create a simple malai sandwich. Once your chai is ready, pour the steaming cup onto the bread letting it soak in the liquid. It's completely fine if all of the chai doesn't get soaked up — this recipe is supposed to be messy. Next just dig right into the chai-soaked malai toast with a spoon and let the nostalgia kick in!

(recipe from Meghna's Food Magic)

For something as effortlessly delicious and wholesome as this, there can't be a wrong way to devour it. But food influencer Viraj Naik proudly showcases his way of gorging on the Dubai malai toast trend. Taking 2 slices of white bread — edges off — he lathers a thick — and when we say thick we mean it — layer of butter between them before slicing them in half. Taking the humble bread butter sandwich, he simply dunks it head first into a piping hot cup of chai. This may sound simple, maybe a little TOO simple, but watching the bread and butter get dunked in the chai will set off your crave alarms right away.

When are you trying the viral Dubai malai toast?