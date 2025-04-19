This South Indian style egg pepper fry will become the spicy star of your weekend brunch spread: Recipe

A significant part of Easter Sunday, on the culinary end of things, are the chocolate eggs and sweet treats, prepared to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Switching up your palette with a spicy, desi kick for Saturday brunch then, doesn't seem like too bad of an idea — and this South Indian style egg pepper fry recipe is the perfect pick for it. South Indian style egg pepper fry for a protein-packed spicy weekend brunch(Photos: Relish the Bite, Ginger Skillet)

South Indian -style Egg Pepper Fry

Ingredients: Gota urad - 1tbsp, coriander seeds - 2tbsps, black pepper - 1tsp, curry leaves - a handful, dry red chillis - 3 to 4, oil - 2tsps, urad dal - 1/2tsp, mustard seeds - 1/2tsp, curry leaves - 6 to 7, boiled eggs - 6, salt to taste, coriander for garnishing

Method: Begin by boiling your eggs. Cool them down and shell them. It's best to have the eggs ready at room temperature before they hit the pan, lest they be too tender for the heat. Once the eggs are cool, split them down the middle into halves. In a hot pan, dry roast the gota urad, coriander seeds, black pepper, curry leaves and dry red chillies. Once fragrant, take them off heat and waigt for them to come down to room temperature before grinding them together. This is the 'pepper powder' you will be dry basting your eggs in. Now to the same pan, add a hint of oil (not too much as you want the masala coating on the eggs to be rustic and thick as opposed to slippery) followed by the urad dal, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Once these turn fragrant and the mustard seeds start popping add in your cooled down, slit eggs and give it a good rough toss. Now add in the pepper powder (all of it if you really want that spicy, flavourful kick!) followed by a generous sprinkle of salt. Throw in some chopped coriander on top before giving it a final mix and serve hot. This is great as is but is also a great accompaniment for bread and chapatis.

(recipe from Pots and Pans)

Is your mouth already watering like ours?