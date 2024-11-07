Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's most expensive sweet? This gold and silver sweet costs 70,000 per kg

ByAkshita Prakash
Nov 07, 2024 04:34 PM IST

Jaipur's Tyohaar has launched Swarn Bhasam Pak, India's most expensive sweet at ₹70,000 per kilogram made from gold and silver ashes.

Prepared with the fine ashes of gold and silver, this sweet, known as Swarn Bhasam Pak, is believed to be India's costliest and healthiest treat. Jaipur's Tyohaar has introduced this luxury delicacy which is priced at 70,000 per kilogram, and also infuses Ayurvedic wisdom with precious metals of gold and silver.

Swarn Bhasam Pak
Swarn Bhasam Pak

As said by the makers, the fine ashes are derived from burning gold and silver which are believed to have health benefits. Along with this, the sweet also uses premium mamra almonds sourced from Afghanistan, known for their nutrient richness and superior quality. To enhance its flavour and nutritional profile, the sweet is also infused with delicate strands of saffron.

The preparation process is an art form in itself. After the mixture is shaped into small pieces, each sweet is carefully decorated with a layer of gold foil and garnished with pine nuts. As a final touch of luxury, Swarn Bhasam Pak is packaged in jewellery-style boxes as a nod to its hefty price.

While its price tag may be steep, the sales of this sweet goes up during the festival of Diwali. A similar treat called the Chandi Bhasam Pak is also prepared by the owners which uses the same recipe and has gold ashes (Chandi Bomb) in it. This second sweet costs around 33,000 to 45,000.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //