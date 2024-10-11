Indulge in these irresistible Dussehra desserts for a sweet treat
From no-cook treats to fusion sweets and healthier alternatives, these unique options are perfect for indulging with loved ones during the festivities.
Dussehra is a time for celebration, feasting, and sharing joy with loved ones. This festive occasion, commemorating the triumph of good over evil, is incomplete without indulging in delightful desserts. Here are three unique recipes that honor the spirit of Dussehra and are sure to please your palate.
Shahad aur mewe ke ladoo
Relish these delectable ladoos prepared with nuts, sugar candy, and vibrant saffron. According to Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, these ladoos are "not only delicious but also nutritious, making them a perfect treat for the festive season." The recipe is simple and requires no cooking, making it a great option for kids to help with as well.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
Organic Honey: 2 tbsp
Pistachio Nuts: 1/4 cup
Cashew Nuts: 1/4 cup
Almonds: 1/4 cup
Sugar Candy (Crystal Rock Sugar) (Mishri): 1/2 tbsp
Saffron Strands: a few
Clarified Butter: 1/2 tsp (for palms)
For Garnish: Saffron Strands (a few)
Method: Start by grinding pistachio nuts, cashew nuts, almonds, sugar candy, and saffron strands into a fine powder using a mixer jar. Once the powder is ready, transfer it into a bowl and mix well. Add organic honey and combine to form a dough-like mixture. Grease your palms with clarified butter and shape the mixture into small round balls. Finally, garnish each ladoo with a few saffron strands to enhance its appearance and flavor.
Tri-region fusion ladoo
This unique treat combines flavors from Chef Ishijyot Surri's Punjabi roots, the delicate Sandesh from Bengal, and coconut-based sweets from South India. Chef Ishijyot notes, "This ladoo captures the multicultural spirit of Mumbai and is a beautiful way to celebrate Dussehra." It's a celebration of diversity and tradition all in one festive sweet!
Ingredients:
For the Besan Ladoo Base:
Besan: 2 cups
Ghee: 1 1/4 cups
Powdered sugar: 1 cup
Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp
Chopped nuts (almonds, cashews): 1/4 cup
For the Sandesh filling:
Fresh paneer (crumbled): 1 cup
Powdered sugar: 1/2 cup
Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp
Rose water: 2 tbsp
For the Coconut coating:
Desiccated coconut: 1 cup
Condensed Milk: 3 tbsp
For Garnishing:
Saffron Strands: a few
Sugar: 2 tbsp
Water: 3 tbsp
Edible silver leaf
Method: First prepare the besan ladoo base by heating ghee in a pan and adding besan, stirring continuously until it turns golden brown. Let the mixture cool down before mixing in powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and chopped nuts. To make the Sandesh filling, mix crumbled paneer, powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and rose water until well combined. Take the besan mixture, form it into discs, place the Sandesh filling in the center, and roll them in desiccated coconut to coat. For an elegant finish, garnish the ladoos with saffron syrup and edible silver leaf.
Gud ki jalebi
A nostalgic dessert made with jaggery instead of refined sugar, Gud ke Jalebi brings back the earthy sweetness associated with Dussehra. Chef Vikas Singh emphasizes that this dish "not only offers a deeper taste but also a healthier profile, making it a perfect treat for festive celebrations." Its crispy texture and rich flavor are sure to delight your taste buds.
Ingredients:
Whole wheat flour (Atta): 120 grams
Besan (Gram Flour): 30 grams
Jaggery (Gud): 200 grams (grated)
Water: 240 ml (for batter), 120 ml (for jaggery syrup)
Cardamom powder: 2 grams (approx. 1/2 tsp)
Baking powder: 1.5 grams (approx. 1/4 tsp)
Ghee or oil: 500 ml (for deep frying)
Saffron strands: a few (for garnishing)
Chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios): 10-15 grams (for garnishing)
Method: Begin by preparing the batter by mixing whole wheat flour, besan, and baking powder in a bowl. Gradually add water and whisk until smooth, then let the batter rest for 3-4 hours. Meanwhile, prepare the jaggery syrup by heating jaggery with water in a saucepan, stirring until dissolved, and cooking until it reaches a one-string consistency before adding cardamom powder. To fry the jalebis, heat ghee or oil in a pan, pour the batter into a piping bag, and squeeze it into hot oil to form concentric circles. Fry until golden and crispy. Once fried, dip the jalebis into the warm jaggery syrup for 30-45 seconds before garnishing with saffron strands and chopped nuts. Serve hot for the best experience.
Roselle rosogulla on kataifi nest
Ingredients:
Low fat milk: 1 litre
Curd: 40 gm
Sugar: 200gm
Cardamom powder: a pinch
Roselle flower: 2 no
Sugar: 250gm
Kataifi: 100gm
Ghee: 50gm
Preparation
Kataifi nest: Line a bakery cutter with ghee. Spread kataifi carefully inside it like a nest and add a bit of ghee. Bake it in a preheated oven at 200 degrees centigrade for 5 minutes. Let it cool down and demould.
Roselle: Soak roselle flower if dry in water. Strain and keep it.
Paneer: Boil low fat milk and add curd in it. Once curdled, strain and the paneer is ready. Make small dumplings and dip it in warm roselle water which has sugar.
Assemble: Carefully plate roselle rosogulla inside the kataifi crisp and enjoy.
Inputs by Chef Nishant Choubey