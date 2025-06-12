Misal ranks among world's 'best breakfasts': A step-by-step guide to crack the Maharashtrian recipe in your kitchen

Taste Atlas' latest list ranking the 'best breakfasts' around the world, features India at not one but three spots! The flavour-packed Marathi misal comes in at an impressive number 18, followed by the versatile paratha at 23 and the forever favourite chole bhature at 32. Misal ranked among 'best breakfasts' in the world: Recipe!(Photos: Cookilicious, Samosa Street)

With misal leading India in this list, try this recipe out for the ultimate spice-packed mid-week flavour punch.

Misal

Ingredients: For cooking sprouts — moth bean sprouts - 2 cups, cubed potatoes - 2, turmeric powder - 1/2tsp, salt - 1/2tsp, water - 3 cups; for usal (sprouts curry) — finely chopped onion - 1, chopped green chillies - 1 to 2, ginger-garlic paste - 1 to 1.5tbsps, mustard seeds - 1tsp, cumin seeds - 1tsp, curry leaves - 10 to 12, goda masala/kala masala - 1 to 1.5tbsps, red chilli powder - 1/2tsp, turmeric powder - 1/tsp, coriander powder - 1tsp, cumin powder - 1tsp, tamarind - 1.5tsps, water - 3/4 to 1 cup, oil - 3tbsps, salt to taste, for the misal pav — pav - 8 to 10, finely chopped onions - 1/2 cup, finely chopped tomatoes - 1/2 cup, thick sev or farsan - 1/2 to 1 cup, lemon/lime - 1, chopped coriander leaves - 1/3 cup, beaten curd - 1 cup (optional)

Method: Rinse the moth bean sprouts a few times in running water. Drain this water and then pressure cook the sprouts, cubed potatoes turmeric powder and salt with fresh water for 2 to 3 whistles. Meanwhile soak the tamarind in 1/2 or 1/3 cup warm water for 25 to 30 minutes. After half an hour, squeeze out the water to retain the tamarind pulp.

For the usal, heat oil in a pan and let the mustard seeds and cumin seeds pop. Add the chopped onions and saute till translucent, following this up with the curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Saute till all the raw aroma goes away. Add the turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder and goda masala with the tamarind pulp. Add the pressure cooked sprouts and potatoes sans the water. Adjust the water based on the consistency you want for the usal. Season with salt and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes on low heat, occasionally stirring. Garnish with coriander leaves and add a little sugar for some sweetness. Te usal must be served with the pav, the former topped with the chopped onions, tomatoes, farsan and a dash of lemon.

(recipe from Dassana's Veg Recipes)

Is your mouth already watering — because ours definitely is!