Stir fries, curry, smoothies and even cake: Embrace the versatility of moringa this winter with these earthy recipes

No doubt you already have your list of favoured winter eats you can't wait to deep dive into as the temperatures start gearing up to plummet. That being said, there's always scope to introduce more versatility into your kitchen. Lo and behold the multifaceted moringa. Why you ask? As per a Medical News Today report, consuming moringa, in the long run, can help with supporting weight loss, preventing inflammation, treating edema, protecting the liver and cardiovascular system, treating diabetes and asthma along with reducing high blood pressure and improving eye health. So then let's get right into it! With moringa emerging as the star ingredient for the winter, here's taking a look at recipes which hero the superfood

Disclaimer: Despite its numerous health benefits, the report also asserts certain side effects which the consumption of moringa can lead to. People who are pregnant or taking thyroid, diabetes, or blood pressure medication must consult with their doctor first before trying out any of these recipes.

Moringa smoothie

What better way to kickstart your day than with a healthy, green smoothie, brimming with nutrients? Your body will thank you for it as will your conscience (especially when you get down to the unavoidable mid-day snacking that the cooler evenings push people into). The Seasonal Diet has you covered.

Ingredients: Kale or chard leaves - 2 to 4, banana - 1, almond butter - 1tbsp, date - 1, coconut water - 1/2 to 3/4 cups, cacao powder - 1tbsp, moringa leaf - 1/2 tsp, ice - 1 cup

Moringa smoothie

Method: Just blend it all together and load up on all the goodness.

Moringa leaves stir fry

Need a quick and wholesome bowl meal that'll fill you up while keeping your taste buds entertained? Look no further than this easy stir fry recipe from The Take it Easy Chef.

Ingredients: Moringa leaves - 250gms, haldi - 1/4tsp, grated coconut - 1/4 cup, salt to taste, oil - 1tbsp, mustard seeds - 1/2tsp, chopped shallots - 1/4 cup, crushed dry chillis - 1tbsp, curry leaves - 1tbsp

Moringa leaves stir fry(Photo: The Take it Easy Chef)

Method: Wash and drain the moringa leaves and mix it with the grated coconut, haldi and salt. Heat oil in a pan, add the mustard seeds and shallots followed by the crushed chillis and curry leaves. Add the moringa leaves, mix. Then cover and cook for 10 minutes before stirring in the salt. Cook for another 2 minutes with the lid open and savour with rice.

Superfood moringa dal

If lunch is always a wholesome affair complete with your favourite choice of carb, this superfood moringa dal recipe from Carve your Craving, will ensure that you don't flake on the nutrients while you lick your plate clean.

Ingredients: Moringa leaves - 2 cups, chana dal - 3/4 cup, yellow moong dal - 1/4 cup, water (to cook the dal) - 2 cups, finely chopped green chillies - 1 to 2, minced garlic cloves - 3, grated ginger - 1.5tsp, chopped tomato - 1,onions - 1.2 cup, oil/ghee - 1tbsp, hing - a pinch, jeera - 1/2tsp, haldi - 1/4tsp, red chilli powder - 1/2tsp, coriander powder - 1/2tsp, garam masala - 1/2tsp, salt to taste, freshly squeezed lemon, chopped coriander

Moringa dal(Photo: Carve your Craving)

Method: Saute the tomatoes and onions in oil then add the spices, water, dal and salt. While this pressure cooks, saute the moringa leaves with oil, salt and some red chilli powder. Once the dal cooks, mix in the moringa as well as the chopped coriander. Serve with rice or roti.

Moringa drumstick curry

This moringa drumstick curry from Cooking with Parita, gains extra brownie points for being vegan-friendly as well as pretty effortless to whip up. Don't skip this one!

Ingredients: Moringa drumsticks - 4 to 5, salt to taste, oil - 2tbsps, gram flour - 1 cup, chopped tomatoes - 1/2 cup, mustard seeds - 1/2tsp, jeera - 1/2tsp, grated garlic - 1tbsp, salt - 1.5tsp, haldi - 1/4tsp, chilli powder - 1/2tsp, chopped coriander - 1/2tbsp, sugar - 1tsp

Moringa drumstick curry

Method: Boil the drumsticks in cold water and salt for 8 to 10 minutes. Roast the gram flour. Separately, heat oil in a pan and temper the mustard seeds. Add the grated garlic followed by the tomatoes, salt, turmeric, chilli and coriander cumin powder. Now add the drumsticks followed by the sugar. Sprinkle the gram flour and coriander. Dig in with some hot chapatis.

Pistachio amaranth moringa bars

Easily the most innovative recipe on the list, you'll be scoring a straight A for your day's health score considering how green and clean these Nirvana Cakery sweet bars are — not to mention, absolutely delicious.

Ingredients: Crust layer — Puffed amaranth - 1/3 cup, shelled pistachios - 1/2 cup, desiccated coconut - 1/2 cup, cinnamon - 1/4tsp, cardamom - 1/4tsp, pinch of pink salt, pumpkin seed butter - 3tbsps, maple syrup - 3tbsps; Moringa layer — overnight soaked cashews - 1.5 cups, moringa powder - 1tbsp, zest of 1 lime, juice of 1 lime, maple syrup - 1/4cup, vanilla - 1tsp, almond milk - 1/2 cup, coconut butter - 1 cup, coconut oil - 2tbsps

Pistachio amaranth moringa bars(Photo: Nirvana Cakery)

Method: Coarsely grind the pistachios and pulse with desiccated coconut, cinnamon, cardamom and salt. Separately mix the pumpkin seed butter and maple syrup and stir into the coarse powder. Now spoon this into a tin lined with baking sheets. Blend the soaked cashews with moringa powder, lime zest, juice, maple syrup, vanilla and almond milk till smooth. Heat the coconut butter and coconut oil together before blending into the smooth mix. Layer over the crust, freeze for a few hours and enjoy!

Have these recipes convinced you to give moringa an honest shot in your kitchen?