Mulling over mulberry: Here’s how you can use the fruit as a hero ingredient

Here's how you can use the fruit, known locally as shahtoot, as a hero ingredient in your fave sweet and savoury dishes.

Mulberry Crumble Cake

Who doesn’t love cake? Give your sweet treat a mulberry makeover! “Whisk maida, baking powder, baking soda, salt, butter, sugar, yoghurt milk, vanilla extract, lemon juice, and mulberries,” says chef Sanjeeb Ghatak from Cheffective, Delhi, adding, “Fold in the mulberries for a berrylicious flavour.” Create a crumble for a cake topping by mixing maida, butter, brown sugar, oats and cinnamon. In a greased cake tin, pour the batter and bake till a knife/ skewer comes out clean. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Mulberry Jam

Want to enjoy this seasonal delight all year long? Make a mulberry jam! Just cook these with sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan. “Gently mash the fruit and bring it to boil. Simmer for 20–30 minutes on low heat until the jam thickens. Remember to keep stirring,” says chef Rahul Istwal from Angsana Oasis Resort and Spa, Karnataka. Pour the jam into sterilised jars, seal, and refrigerate. Enjoy with toasted bread, roti, or even croissant.

Mulberry Shrikhand

Gut health is the talk of the town, and shrikhand is a delicious way to get your probiotics in. Chef Gaurav Paul from Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru, shares, “Hang yoghurt in a muslin cloth to drain excess whey. Blend mulberries, hung yoghurt, probiotic milk, and sugar or honey. For added texture, stir in whole mulberries, and serve chilled in a bowl with chopped nuts.”

Mulberry Arugula Salad

Give a fruity twist to your salad by tossing in some seasonal mulberries alongside arugula leaves, and bell peppers. Chef Bidyut Saha from Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand, says, “To make the dressing, whisk extra virgin olive oil, white wine vinegar, salt , garlic powder, basil, and pepper. Pour the dressing and give the salad a good toss. You can add some toasted nuts and enjoy this healthy salad for lunch.”

Mulberry Ice Cream

Tart and tangy, mulberry ice cream is refreshingly cool. Chef Zulfuqar Hussain from Barbeque India, Lucknow, shares. “Purée the mulberries in a blender. Then in a bowl, combine heavy cream, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt Stir till the sugar dissolves. Pour the mixture into an ice-cream maker and churn.” Swirl in crushed mulberries into the cream and transfer it into an airtight container. Freeze for four hours and serve.