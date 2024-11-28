Is eating too much salt secretly worsening your diabetes? Here are 6 ways to protect yourself from this silent killer

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults consume no more than 5 grams of salt daily, but many people unknowingly surpass this amount due to the hidden sodium in processed foods. While salt is commonly associated with hypertension and heart disease, its connection to diabetes is often overlooked; excessive intake can worsen the condition and increase the risk of complications for those already living with diabetes. Eating too much salt could worsen your diabetes

The hidden link

Salt's potential dangers to those with diabetes are primarily due to its sodium content, and unlike the visible effects of sugar — like weight gain and tooth decay — the negative effects of salt are often not immediately noticeable. According to experts, many people have undiagnosed hypertension, which can go unnoticed for years. This silent condition is one of the leading risk factors for heart disease and stroke, both of which are more likely to affect individuals with diabetes. But heart attack and stroke are not the only things to worry about since the consumption of excess salt is also linked with stomach cancer, kidney disease and osteoporosis.

Steps to lower your salt intake

Reducing salt intake is essential for everyone, especially those with diabetes. Since a significant portion of our salt intake comes from processed foods, it's important to be aware of what you're consuming. Here are some tips to keep your salt consumption in check!

Cook more at home

An expert onboard The Guardian, Dr Swrajit Sarkar, a senior lecturer in nutrition at City, University of London recommends preparing meals at home give you complete control over the amount of salt used. Opt for fresh ingredients and avoid pre-packaged sauces or seasonings, which are often loaded with sodium. If time is an issue, batch-cooking meals and freezing portions can save effort while keeping salt levels in check.

Read labels carefully

As we all know many processed and packaged foods contain surprising amounts of salt. Read the nutrition labels and opt for products labelled “low-sodium” or “no added salt.” Keep an eye on the traffic-light nutrition labels, which can give you a quick indication of how much salt a product contains — you can also follow food influencers like FoodPharmer (Revant Himatsingka) who regularly decode the ingredients on the back of popular packaged foods in India. Also, whenever possible, opt for fresh vegetables, fruits, and lean meats.

Use natural flavor enhancers

Instead of relying on salt for flavour, experiment with herbs, spices, garlic, ginger, lemon juice, or vinegar. These natural flavour enhancers can add depth and complexity to your dishes without increasing sodium levels. For instance, a squeeze of lemon over grilled vegetables or a dash of paprika on roasted chicken can be just as flavorful as adding salt.

Diversify carbs

Bread is one of the biggest contributors to hidden salt in the diet. Harvard Health recommends that instead of relying solely on bread, mix up your carb intake with options like barley, brown rice, farro, or quinoa. When choosing bread, look for brands with lower sodium content by comparing nutritional labels.

Reduce your intake of pickled, smoked, and brined foods

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute while items—such as olives, pickles, smoked fish, and kimchi—can be healthy in moderation, they often come with high salt levels. Enjoy these foods as occasional treats rather than daily staples. Rinse canned or brined foods like beans or tuna before consuming them to wash away excess sodium.

By making these adjustments gradually, you can significantly lower your salt intake without feeling deprived. Small steps can lead to big changes in your overall health. We always recommend checking in with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet.