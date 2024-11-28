Thanksgiving 2024: Want to start a Friendsgiving tradition? These 5 quick no-prep recipes will ensure a banger feast

Thanksgiving is primarily a milestone of American culture, one, which unlike Halloween, hasn't really caught on in India at all — save for of course the ensuing Black Friday weekend madness. But if you're somebody who loves to celebrate, even if it's just for the heck of it, let us raise you the very contemporary and wholesome concept of a 'Friendsgiving'. It's pretty self-explanatory. The gratitude rituals and the feasting remain the same as you have seen in the movies. Just with your friends, because this isn't really a festival here. Mac and cheese, pull-apart sliders, creamy green beans: We've set the menu for your first-ever Friendsgiving!

Wish you'd heard of this cute little thing sooner than Thanksgiving day? It's still not too late! These 5 no-prep recipes will ensure that even if you start whipping them up right this minute, you will comfortably be in time to host your closest besties for a cozy night-in. Even better, split them up between the group potluck style and express your love and gratitude for each other over plates you made together.

(Pumpkin) Mac & Cheese

The pumpkin is optional but we promise you, you won't regret it! It will also make your gratitude feast a tad bit more authentically American. This recipe from The Pioneer Woman will change your opinion on the humble pumpkin's taste and texture value.

Ingredients: Unsalted butter - 1/4 cup + 2tbsps, grated garlic - 3 cloves, breadcrumbs - 1/2 cup, ground black pepper - 3/4tsp, grated cheese - 1/4 cup, pasta - 500gms, sage leaves - 6, grated onion - 1/2, all-purpose - 2tbsp, ground mustard - 1tsp, ground nutmeg - 1/4tsp, cayenne pepper - 1/4tsp, whole milk - 2 cups, pumpkin puree - 1 can, shredded cheese (to taste)

Pumpkin Mac and Cheese(Photo: The Pioneer Woman)

Method: Heat butter in a pan, add the garlic and breadcrumbs, season with salt and pepper and toast. Take it off heat, let cool and stir in the cheese. Boil your past for 5 to 6 minutes and retain half a cup of pasta water. Now melt some more butter to toast the sage leaves. Remove them once nutty and add the onion, garlic, nutmeg, cayenne, salt and pepper followed by the flour. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes before whisking the milk in followed by the pumpkin puree. Stir in the cheese, toss your pasta with the sauce and serve with the toasted, cheesy breadcrumbs.

Loaded green beans

Bright green, crispy green beans in gooey, milky goodness. We know you're already sold on this one.

Ingredients: Trimmed green beans - 900gms, extra virgin olive oil - 1tbsp, chopped bacon slices - 4tbsp, all-purpose flour - 1/4 cup, whole milk - 3 cups, Worcestershire sauce - 1tsp, garlic powder - 1tsp, shredded cheese - 3 cups, fried onions - 1 cup, chopped chives - 2tbsp, salt and pepper to taste

Loaded green bean casarole(Photo: Delish)

Method: Boil green beans for about 6 minutes before dunking into an ice bath. Separately cook the bacon and chop. Toast the flour, whisk in the milk, Worcestershire and garlic powder. Once thick, fold in the cheese and season with salt and pepper. In a baking dish, combine the beans with the sauce. Top with the remaining cheese and bake at 350 for 20 minutes. Top with bacon and fried onions and serve.

Mashed potato bake

The easiest recipe on the list, the one who takes this up may just be known as a bona fide chef in their group here on, just for how flavour-packed and comforting it is. This Delish recipe has you covered.

Ingredients: Potatoes - 2kgs, chopped bacon slices - 8, sour cream - 3/4 cup, butter - 1/3 cup, heavy cream - 2tbsp, garlic - 2 cloves, salt and pepper to taste, shredded cheese - 1 3/4 cup, chopped chives for garnishing

Mashed potato bake(Photo: Delish)

Method: Boil potatoes till tender. Separately cook the bacon. Mash the potatoes and add all the ingredients, save for some of the bacon and all of the chives. Transfer to a baking dish, topping with cheese and bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Garnish with bacon bits and chives.

Pull-apart Turkey sliders

You can switch out the turkey for some good old chicken — but might we say, when in America (in spirit at least), do as the Americans do.

Ingredients: Unsalted butter - 4tbsps, olive oil - 1/4 cup, dried basil - 2tsp, dried oregano - 2tsp,red pepper flakes - 1/2tsp, 12 pre-made dinner rolls, ground turkey (or chicken) - 500gms, chopped small onion - 1, tomato paste - 1/4 cup, shredded mozzarella - 2 cups, grated parmesan - 1/4 cup, pre-made pesto - 1/4 cup

Pull-apart Turkey sliders(Photo: The Pioneer Woman)

Method: Melt the butter and olive oil and toast the garlic, basil, oregano and pepper flakes. Chop the dinner rolls horizontally, brushing their insides with this. Toast in the over at 400 for 5 minutes. Cook your meat with salt, adding on the onions, tomato paste, garlic and remaining spices. Spoon this mixture in to the rolls, top with mozarella, parmesan and pesto. Brush the tops of the rolls with the remaining butter and olive oil mixture and bake for about 10 minutes.

Brownie Pie

You have to end the night sweet. And nothing will hit better than a dollop of vanilla ice cream on this back to basics pie, especially after all that lovely carb-loading. The Pioneer Woman has you covered.

Ingredients: Pre-made pie crust - 1, 1 1/3 cup chocolate chips, vegetable oil - 1/2 cup, unsweetened cocoa powder - 2tbsp, light brown sugar - 3/4 cup, large eggs - 2, vanilla extract - 2tsp, all-purpose flour - 1/2 cup, salt - 1/2tsp, chopped toasted walnuts (optional) - 1/2 cup, ice cream (to serve)

Brownie Pie(Photo: The Pioneer Woman)

Method: Melt the chocolate chips, stirring in the vegetable oil and cocoa powder. Separately whisk the brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla till they turn a lighter colour. Add the chocolate mixture to this followed by flour and salt. Fold in the walnuts and some more chocolate chips. Bake at 400 for 45 minutes. Cool for an hour and serve with ice cream.

Happy Friendsgiving!