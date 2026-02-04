Kourtney Kardashian swears by these buttered dates - Recipe inside
High on natural sugars and loaded up on carbs - this mejdool date recipe is probably the most confusing health snack on the internet
So carbs and salt are...healthy?
If you've been tracking The Kardashians as closely as us, you must've caught the super nonchalant Kourtney Kardashian, pausing some sister-talk to casually drop her buttered dates recipe, which just as casually took over everything else that the controversy-comfy family managed to pull that week.
Dates enjoy a pretty rivileged spot in terms of their reputation in the health market. But anybody even remotely in touch with physical and nutritional fitness knows butter is a carb (Mean Girls confirms this) and that salt makes you bloat. All of that stuffed into the calorie-high fat date sounds questionable. But only if you overdo it which is the real challenge here considering how satisfying they turn out to be.
Nutritionally speaking, dates are high in both natural sugars and calories. A Medical News Today report places the calorie count on one Mejdool date at 66.5 with 18gms of carbs and 16gms of sugar. While it does carry a fair amount of fibre (1.6gms to be precise) and is also considered rich in potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium, it definitely comes in below average in its protein content which caps off at 0.4gms.
Today, February 4, is Mejdool Date Day, which is the perfect excuse to throw it back to this utterly confusing but incredibly delicious recipe hack, casually launched by the eldest of the Kardashian clan.
For as mouthwatering the recipe looks, if you're someone that's watching your waistline, we'd recommend capping off the indulgence at one or two dates, max. If you're not? Go crazy!
Buttered Mejdool dates
Ingredients: Pitted Mejdool dates - 6 to 8, high-quality cultured butter or ghee - 2 to 4tbsps, flaky sea salt - a touch
Method: Slice the Mejdool dates lengthwise and remove the pits if needed. Cut small sticks of butter and tuck one inside each date. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt - this will be the real game changer, and is Kourtney's personal touch to your typical buttered date. This can be consumed immediately though chilling is preferred if you happen to like a firmer bite.
(recipe from Poosh)
Are you fighting your sugar cravings the Kourt-approved way?
