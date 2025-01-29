Would you try Ghevar Sizzler? Check out this unique twist on the classic dessert

Ghevar, typically known for its crisp, honeycomb texture and rich rabri topping, is now getting a sizzling twist—literally! Ghevar Sizzler

This innovative dish is a delicious fusion of ghevar, rich rabdi, crunchy dry fruits, gond badam churmu, and creamy ice cream, all sizzling on a leaf, at Gwalia SBR, Sindhu Bhavan Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat for the first time.

The sizzling effect likely comes from warm rabri or a caramel drizzle poured over the ghevar, creating a fusion of textures and temperatures that enhance the overall experience. The result? A dessert that’s visually stunning, incredibly indulgent, and perfect for social media.

Whether you’re a fan of classic ghevar or love experimenting with new food trends, this dish is a must-try. If you're in Ahmedabad, this sizzling dessert experience is not to be missed!