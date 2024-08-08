Have a house party and want a fun group activity? Shake up 3 whiskey and gin-based cocktail recipes
Give these cocktail recipes a try and impress your friends with drinks that taste premium in the comfort of your home
The weekend is here and as the rains continue to play spoilsport to your outdoor plans, call your friends over for a house party. One of the best aspects of a party that takes place inside the walls of your home is that alcohol is unlimited, and flowing and doesn't come with an exorbitant price tag. It also allows people to get comfortable, be authentic and relax around their friends.
If you are on the lookout for a fun activity that can get the entire group involved, may we suggest leading a simple cocktail class with ingredients you will find in your home?
Here are some cool whisky and gin-based cocktail recipes that you can try with your friends for your next house party or luncheon at home:
Jam Sour cocktail
Ingredients
60 ml - Whisky
20ml - Fresh lemon juice
2tsp - Jam
Dash of orange bitters
1 egg white
Method
· Add all the ingredients together in a shaker and give it a vigorous mix.
· Add fresh ice to the shaker and give it a shake as well.
· Strain into an ice-filled glass and enjoy.
Flora in a cup cocktail
Ingredients
· 60 ml - Gin
· 25ml - Lemon juice
· 25ml - Sugar syrup
· Soda water
Method:
· Fill a glass with cubed ice.
· Add raspberry and mint to a glass.
· Add the gin along with lemon and simple syrup. Then give it a gentle mix.
· Top with soda, gently mix again and garnish with cucumber.
Ginger Monkey cocktail
Ingredients
· 60 ml - Whiskey
· 120ml - Dry Ginger Ale
· 1 - Orange Wedge
Method
· Fill a long glass with ice
· Pour in the alcohol in to the glass along with dry ginger ale.
· Gently stir and garnish with the orange wedge.