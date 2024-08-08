Have a house party and want a fun group activity? Shake up 3 whiskey and gin-based cocktail recipes

The weekend is here and as the rains continue to play spoilsport to your outdoor plans, call your friends over for a house party. One of the best aspects of a party that takes place inside the walls of your home is that alcohol is unlimited, and flowing and doesn't come with an exorbitant price tag. It also allows people to get comfortable, be authentic and relax around their friends. Making a cocktail can be a fun activity to get people involved at a party(unsplash)

If you are on the lookout for a fun activity that can get the entire group involved, may we suggest leading a simple cocktail class with ingredients you will find in your home?

Here are some cool whisky and gin-based cocktail recipes that you can try with your friends for your next house party or luncheon at home:

Jam Sour cocktail

Ingredients

60 ml - Whisky

20ml - Fresh lemon juice

2tsp - Jam

Dash of orange bitters

1 egg white

Method

· Add all the ingredients together in a shaker and give it a vigorous mix.

· Add fresh ice to the shaker and give it a shake as well.

· Strain into an ice-filled glass and enjoy.

Flora in a cup cocktail

Ingredients

· 60 ml - Gin

· 25ml - Lemon juice

· 25ml - Sugar syrup

· Soda water

Method:

· Fill a glass with cubed ice.

· Add raspberry and mint to a glass.

· Add the gin along with lemon and simple syrup. Then give it a gentle mix.

· Top with soda, gently mix again and garnish with cucumber.

Ginger Monkey cocktail

Ingredients

· 60 ml - Whiskey

· 120ml - Dry Ginger Ale

· 1 - Orange Wedge

Method

· Fill a long glass with ice

· Pour in the alcohol in to the glass along with dry ginger ale.

· Gently stir and garnish with the orange wedge.