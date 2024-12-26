Mulled wine, bourbon hot chocolate: Winter cocktail recipes to try at your next house party

There's nothing better than enjoying winter and festive season than a warm, cosy cocktail that brings comfort and flavour to your soul. Mulled wine(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Whether you are in the mood for something fruity, spiced bourbon blend, or the zesty blueberry-infused gin treat, these drinks promise to keep you toasty.

Here are some recipes for you to try at home this festive season:

Apple Bonfire

This warm, comforting cocktail is a hot fruity concoction prepared with bourbon, apples, spices, caramelized sugar and orange bitter.

Ingredients:

● 45ml bourbon whiskey

● 120 ml apple juice

● 3- star anise

● 2 green cardamoms

● 1 cinnamon stick

● 10ml lime juice

● 1 dash orange bitter

● 1 dash saline

Method:

● Prepare in pan at 70 degrees Celsius

● Garnish- candy ginger

● Saline 40g warm water with 20 g sea salt

Dissolve:

● Cinnamon syrup 30g crushed cinnamon stick, 345g castor sugar with 360ml water. Dissolve at 70 degrees, after cooling down fine strain and bottle. Shelf life- 7 days under refrigeration.

Inputs on behalf of Aayush Thapliyal - Mixologist, Monkey Bar Delhi

Blueberry Sour

A delightful mix of gin and blueberry with lime and egg white for a fruity drink.

Ingredients:

● Lemon juice 30 ml

● Blueberry 30 ml

● Gin 60 ml

● Egg white

● Dash of bitter

Method:

Shake all ingredients vigorously without ice to emulsify the egg white. Add ice and shake again until well chilled. Strain into a glass and garnish with a blueberry or a twist of lemon peel.

Inputs on behalf of Vikas Srivastava, VP Operations - TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts

Bourbon Spiked Hot Chocolate

This is made with chocolate, orange zest and a generous splash of bourbon whiskey. A swirl of house-made marshmallow fluff to top it off and you've got yourself a winner!

Ingredients:

● Milk - 100 ml

● Chocolate chips - 70 grams

● Bourbon - 45 ml

● Orange zest & marshmallows - as per your preference

Method:

​In a saucepan, add milk over medium-low heat. Once warm, add chocolate and whisk well until the chocolate melts. Add orange zest to your liking (optional). ​Pour the mix into your mug & top it with bourbon. Give it a swirl, and serve warm with marshmallows on top (optional).

Designed by Harish Chhimwal, Head Mixologist - Olive Group & The Grammar Room

Mulled Wine

It is a traditional European beverage made with red wine, infused with aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves, and star anise, and sometimes enriched with citrus fruits and a hint of sweetness.

Mulled Wine Syrup

Ingredients:

Water: 4 liters

Orange peel (without inner white pith): From 4 kg of oranges

Orange pulp (peeled and without skin): 4 whole oranges

Cinnamon sticks: 75 g

Cloves: 40 g

Star anise: 40 g

Caster sugar: 400 g

Method:

Combine water and sugar in a large pan and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add all the other ingredients and stir well. Allow the mixture to come to a boil again, then reduce the heat to the lowest setting. Cover the pot with a lid and let it simmer for 3 hours. Once done, remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature. Strain the syrup through a fine strainer and store it in the refrigerator for later use.

Mulled Wine

Ingredients:

Red wine: 100 ml

Mulled wine syrup: 30 ml

Fresh orange juice: 30 ml

Brandy: 10 ml

Method:

In a pot, combine the red wine, mulled wine syrup, and orange juice. Warm the mixture gently using a double boiler until it's heated through (do not let it boil). Pour into a wine or brandy glass, then add the brandy. Garnish with a slice of orange, a cinnamon stick, and a few cloves. Serve warm.

Designed by Nishant K Gaurav - Lead Mixologist for Guppy and The Fatty Bao