Mulled wine, bourbon hot chocolate: Winter cocktail recipes to try at your next house party
Whether you are in the mood for something fruity, spiced bourbon blend, or the zesty blueberry-infused gin treat, these drinks promise to keep you toasty
There's nothing better than enjoying winter and festive season than a warm, cosy cocktail that brings comfort and flavour to your soul.
Here are some recipes for you to try at home this festive season:
Apple Bonfire
This warm, comforting cocktail is a hot fruity concoction prepared with bourbon, apples, spices, caramelized sugar and orange bitter.
Ingredients:
● 45ml bourbon whiskey
● 120 ml apple juice
● 3- star anise
● 2 green cardamoms
● 1 cinnamon stick
● 10ml lime juice
● 1 dash orange bitter
● 1 dash saline
Method:
● Prepare in pan at 70 degrees Celsius
● Garnish- candy ginger
● Saline 40g warm water with 20 g sea salt
Dissolve:
● Cinnamon syrup 30g crushed cinnamon stick, 345g castor sugar with 360ml water. Dissolve at 70 degrees, after cooling down fine strain and bottle. Shelf life- 7 days under refrigeration.
Inputs on behalf of Aayush Thapliyal - Mixologist, Monkey Bar Delhi
Blueberry Sour
A delightful mix of gin and blueberry with lime and egg white for a fruity drink.
Ingredients:
● Lemon juice 30 ml
● Blueberry 30 ml
● Gin 60 ml
● Egg white
● Dash of bitter
Method:
Shake all ingredients vigorously without ice to emulsify the egg white. Add ice and shake again until well chilled. Strain into a glass and garnish with a blueberry or a twist of lemon peel.
Inputs on behalf of Vikas Srivastava, VP Operations - TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts
Bourbon Spiked Hot Chocolate
This is made with chocolate, orange zest and a generous splash of bourbon whiskey. A swirl of house-made marshmallow fluff to top it off and you've got yourself a winner!
Ingredients:
● Milk - 100 ml
● Chocolate chips - 70 grams
● Bourbon - 45 ml
● Orange zest & marshmallows - as per your preference
Method:
In a saucepan, add milk over medium-low heat. Once warm, add chocolate and whisk well until the chocolate melts. Add orange zest to your liking (optional). Pour the mix into your mug & top it with bourbon. Give it a swirl, and serve warm with marshmallows on top (optional).
Designed by Harish Chhimwal, Head Mixologist - Olive Group & The Grammar Room
Mulled Wine
It is a traditional European beverage made with red wine, infused with aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves, and star anise, and sometimes enriched with citrus fruits and a hint of sweetness.
Mulled Wine Syrup
Ingredients:
Water: 4 liters
Orange peel (without inner white pith): From 4 kg of oranges
Orange pulp (peeled and without skin): 4 whole oranges
Cinnamon sticks: 75 g
Cloves: 40 g
Star anise: 40 g
Caster sugar: 400 g
Method:
Combine water and sugar in a large pan and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add all the other ingredients and stir well. Allow the mixture to come to a boil again, then reduce the heat to the lowest setting. Cover the pot with a lid and let it simmer for 3 hours. Once done, remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature. Strain the syrup through a fine strainer and store it in the refrigerator for later use.
Mulled Wine
Ingredients:
Red wine: 100 ml
Mulled wine syrup: 30 ml
Fresh orange juice: 30 ml
Brandy: 10 ml
Method:
In a pot, combine the red wine, mulled wine syrup, and orange juice. Warm the mixture gently using a double boiler until it's heated through (do not let it boil). Pour into a wine or brandy glass, then add the brandy. Garnish with a slice of orange, a cinnamon stick, and a few cloves. Serve warm.
Designed by Nishant K Gaurav - Lead Mixologist for Guppy and The Fatty Bao