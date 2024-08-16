Buttery garam masala rum to a crisp East India Negroni: Spicy desi recipes for your Rum Day revelry

National Rum Day is being celebrated today, August 16, in ode to the flavour and fun the world's oldest distilled spirit brings to those who savour it. If you're a veteran at nursing (or downing) your glass of rum, what better day than today to engage yourself in some worthy kitchen experiments? Rum isn't exactly the first alcohol that comes to mind one thinks of cooking — wine, whisky and vodka hog the limelight in that regard. However, let these spicy, desi recipes convince you that rum pairs well with a plethora of other things beyond just coke. This National Rum Day, try your hand at some innovative desi recipes centered around the flavoursome spirit(Photo: X)

Rum masala chai

What is better than a steaming hot cup of chai on a quiet, windy afternoon? One with a splash of rum in it! Let this swift recipe from Little Sugar Swaps convince you.

Ingredients: Black tea bags - 3, green cardamom pods - 5, sliced ginger - 12, cinnamon stick - 2, cloves - 5, black peppercorns - 1 to 1 1/2 tsp, star anise - 1, fennel seeds - 1/2 tsp, grated nutmeg - 1/4 tsp, vanilla pod - 1, water - 2 cups, brown sugar - 2 to 3 tbsp, whole milk - 2 cups, dark rum - 60 ml

Rum masala chai(Photo: Little Sugar Swaps)

Method: Lay out the ginger slices on a saucepan and slightly bruise with a cocktail meddler. Lightly break the spices in a mortar and pestle and add to saucepan with the slit vanilla pod and tea bags. Add the water and cook for 10 minutes. Add the milk and sugar and bring it to a boil for the next 20 minutes. Pass through a fine mesh sieve. Serve this with 1 tablespoon of rum per serving.

Hot buttered rum

The rainy weather begs for a nice warm drink you can snuggle up with. If you've had your fill of chai for the day but are still craving something creamy but different, this hot buttered, garam masala spiced rum recipe from Cocktail Contessa may just become the brightest spot in your day.

Ingredients: Jamaican rum - 30 ml, coconut rum - 15 ml, all-spice dram - 15 ml, chai (can use recipe above) - 120 ml, garam masala butter mix - 1 to 2 tbsps; for the garam masala butter mix — softened butter - 4 tbsps, brown sugar - 1/4 cup, garam masala - 3/4 tsp, cinnamon powder - 1/2 tsp, cayenne pepper - a sprinkle, salt - to taste

Hot buttered rum(Photo: Cocktail Contessa)

Method: For the garam masala butter mix, cream the butter and sugar before adding the spices and salt. For the buttered rum, heat a mug before adding the rums in. Add the garam masala butter mix and relish.

Rum infused lamb curry

Done with your Rum Day celebrations and looking for something hearty and arty to soak up that alcohol? Rogue Chef's flavour bomb of a recipe will give you just what you need.

Ingredients: For the lamb — lamb shoulder - 1/2 kg cut into 1/2 inch pieces, Greek yoghurt - 1 cup, grated ginger - 1 tsp, minced garlic - 1 tsp; for the curry — minced onion - 1, ginger - 2 tsp, garlic - 2 tsp, pureed tomatoes - 1 can, dark rum - 1/4 cup, coriander - 1/4 cup; spices — black cardamom - 2, green cardamom - 2, cinnamon - 1, cloves - 2, black peppercorn - 3, whole red chillies - 2, bay leaf - 1, cumin seeds - 1/4 tsp, red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp, coriander powder - 2 tsp, garam masala - 2 tsp, butter or ghee - 2 tbsp, salt and pepper to taste

Rum infused lamb curry(Photo: Rogue Chef)

Method: Slather the lamb pieces in marinade and refrigerate for at least 8 hour or overnight. Heat your ghee or butter in a heavy bottom pan. Add the whole spices. Once aromatic, add the onions, followed by the ginger and garlic. Once onions are translucent and ginger-garlic is fragrant, add the remaining ingredients except the rum and coriander. Now add the lamb, cover with water and cook till lamb has softened. In goes the rum followed by another bout of slow cooking. Adjust salt and pepper, garnish with coriander and enjoy with some steaming rice or naan.

Rum n' raisin kheer

Alcohol soaked desserts are the best. This Saffron Trail proves the point by presenting this interesting twist on the humble kheer.

Ingredients: Whole milk - 2 cups, condensed milk - 1 cup, Basmati rice - 1/3 cup, sugar - 2 tbsps, beaten egg - 1, vanilla extract - 1/2 tsp, salt - 1/4 tsp, raisins - 1/4 cup, dark rum - 4 tbsps, a few strands of saffron

Rum n raisin kheer

Method: Soak the raisins in rum. Now stir the salt into the soaked rice and cook in 1 cup of milk for 7 to 8 minutes with the saffron. Stir in the remaining milk, half the condensed milk and sugar and cook till mostly absorbed, for about 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in the beaten egg to this mixture after having taken it off direct heat. Add remaining condensed milk, vanilla extract and the rum soaked raisins. Serve as is or with some vanilla ice cream.

East India Negroni

Craving that one last crisp drink before your head hits the pillow and you call it a night? This East India Negroni from Punch Drink fits the bill.

Ingredients: Rum - 60 ml, campari - a little more than 20 ml, sherry - a little more than 20 ml, an orange peel for garnishing

East India Negroni(Photo: Punch Drink)

Method: Add all the ingredients barring the peel to a mixing glass and stir with ice. Add a large ice cube to your serving glass and strain this mixture in. Garnish with the orange peel.

How do you like your glass of rum?