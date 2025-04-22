Stirring sustainability: Eateries introduce special menu on World Earth Day

As the world celebrates Earth Day, the clink of cocktail glasses and the sizzle from the kitchen are beginning to sound a lot more conscious. Across the hospitality industry, a quiet revolution is brewing — one where sustainability isn’t just a buzzword, but a deeply rooted philosophy. From inventive zero-waste cocktails to mindful menu planning, restaurants and bars in India are embracing green innovation

At the heart of this movement is a bold shift in perspective, a mindset that sees every ingredient as an opportunity. Harish Chhimwal, Lead Mixologist at the Olive Group of Restaurants, describes this as a “full-circle” approach. “We started by identifying the most commonly discarded by-products during prep, like fruit pulp, peels, and even seeds, and challenged ourselves to reimagine their potential,” he says.

The result? Cocktails that are as inventive as they are intentional. At Olive, the mixology team experiments with fermentation, acid blends, dehydration, and infusions to create drinks that marry taste with sustainability. One standout is the Planet B cocktail, featuring a housemade strawberry saccharum. Instead of discarding the leftover fruit post-infusion, the team dehydrates it into strawberry leather — a tangy, textured garnish that elevates both presentation and purpose.

At Kimaya Himalayan Beverages, the philosophy of mindful mixology runs deep. Founder and CEO Abhinav Jindal believes that sustainability starts with conscious choices. “It’s about using quality ingredients, reducing waste, and making better decisions for the environment without compromising on taste,” he explains.

Take, for instance, the humble liquid left behind after boiling chickpeas — aquafaba. Traditionally discarded, it now stars in the brand’s Nutty Sour cocktail as a plant-based egg white alternative, delivering a silky texture and vegan-friendly froth.

The Grammar Room in Delhi is blending green philosophy with gin-based artistry. Their latest menu, the second edition of Gin and Tree, is a tribute to the fading tree cover around their café. “It’s our fun way of giving back,” says Tanya Bhardwaj, co-founder and chief brand officer. From tomato peels reimagined in the Tomatillo cocktail to amla brine repurposed from the Olive kitchen, the team is turning scraps into stories.

Sustainability also extends to their packaging — bagasse containers are standard, and paper is used sparingly. “We’re on the path, but there’s still a lot to do,” she adds.

At UNICO, the philosophy of sustainability is not just practiced — it’s lived. “We began reimagining waste as a resource,” says Amit Khatri, Director at Dharnidhar Hospitality Ventures. From turning used coffee grounds into aromatic candles to transforming vegetable scraps into cocktail infusions or farm feed, UNICO champions a circular system.

Their hydroponic garnishes, in-house milled flour, and zero-plastic policy reflect a commitment to conscious luxury. The aim, Khatri says, is simple: “Nothing is wasted and everything has purpose.”

This commitment to sustainability isn't confined to the bar. At Santé Spa Cuisine, Chef Shailendra Kekade believes that mindful eating should be the norm, not the exception. Their Earth Day special — the Organic Bajra Riso Bowl with Moringa Pesto and Desi White Butter — champions local produce and low-impact ingredients that support small farms and soil health.

"Eating sustainably can be both delicious and empowering,” says Kekade. The restaurant composts all organic waste, avoids single-use plastics, and promotes a plant-forward menu. “For us, sustainability isn’t a trend — it’s the kitchen’s default setting.”

Tusheeta Khanna, director, EnCanto, says, “Sustainability is central to our ethos, guiding every aspect of our operations through thoughtful, low-impact practices. From redistributing near-expiry ingredients to eliminate food waste, to converting used cooking oil into reusable materials, and replacing single-use plastics with glass alternatives, we’re committed to creating a refined dining experience that harmonises indulgence with environmental responsibility."