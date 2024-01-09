close_game
Ananya Panday to Gigi Hadid: Take inspo from these celebs and slip into a cosy shacket

ByShweta Sunny
Jan 09, 2024 05:35 PM IST

Feeling the chills but not enough to layer up in heavy clothing? Like these celebs, opt for a two-in-one chic shacket that are light to wear this season

Checking it right

Checking it right
Ananya Panday in a plaid print shacket(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Sara Ali Khan in a cropped shacket and joggers in white and blue checkered print(Photo: Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan in a cropped shacket and joggers in white and blue checkered print(Photo: Instagram)

For an athleisure fit, take inspo from actor Sara Ali Khan and opt for a cropped shacket and joggers in white and blue checkered print. Pair it with a white solid ribbed bralette and white sneakers. High ponytail to finish.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Tone-on-tone

Tone-on-tone

Ananya Panday in a plaid print shacket(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Ananya Panday in a plaid print shacket(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Emulate actor Ananya Panday and keep it subtle and simple in a tonal style as you jet off for the first winter vacation of the year. Don an oversized plaid print shacket over a beige tracksuit set and close off with a cap and a tote bag!

Flannel all the way

Flannel all the way

Aditya Roy Kapur in a flannel shacket in blue and white and grey joggers(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Aditya Roy Kapur in a flannel shacket in blue and white and grey joggers(Photo: Yogen Shah)

For a laid-back outfit, take a leaf from actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s stylebook and slip into a flannel shacket in blue and white and pair with grey joggers. Black sunglasses, shoes and a baseball cap for the finishing touch.

Co-ord case

Co-ord case

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a grey shacket and pant set (Photo: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a grey shacket and pant set (Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, opt for a grey shacket and pant set in the same print for an effortless style. Easy on the eyes and on the body, it can teamed with a pair of black ankle-length boots and beanie.

Blue for the gloom

Blue for the gloom

Gigi Hadid in a long checkered baby blue shacket and soft denim look(Photo: Instagram)
Gigi Hadid in a long checkered baby blue shacket and soft denim look(Photo: Instagram)

Be it running errands or a day out shopping, copy model Gigi Hadid’s fit in a long checkered baby blue shacket and soft denim look. It is perfect for transitional weather as you can layer it with dresses or denims.

Chic in cream

Chic in cream

Ryan Gosling in a cream colour shacket and black pants(Photo: Instagram)
Ryan Gosling in a cream colour shacket and black pants(Photo: Instagram)

Keep it suave and understated like actor Ryan Gosling in a cream colour shacket and black pants. White tee and a chain necklace to cap off.

Wrap it in black

Wrap it in black

Mrunal Thakur in a wrap around shacket and wide-legged pants(Photo: Instagram)
Mrunal Thakur in a wrap around shacket and wide-legged pants(Photo: Instagram)

Give the usual shacket a twist and opt for a solid-coloured black shacket and loose pants fit. Actor Mrunal Thakur takes a different route as she opts for a wrap around shacket with a cinch detailing on the waist and a blazer style collar. Keep the rest of the look to the minimal.

