Ananya Panday to Gigi Hadid: Take inspo from these celebs and slip into a cosy shacket

Checking it right Ananya Panday in a plaid print shacket(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Sara Ali Khan in a cropped shacket and joggers in white and blue checkered print(Photo: Instagram)

For an athleisure fit, take inspo from actor Sara Ali Khan and opt for a cropped shacket and joggers in white and blue checkered print. Pair it with a white solid ribbed bralette and white sneakers. High ponytail to finish.

Tone-on-tone

Emulate actor Ananya Panday and keep it subtle and simple in a tonal style as you jet off for the first winter vacation of the year. Don an oversized plaid print shacket over a beige tracksuit set and close off with a cap and a tote bag!

Flannel all the way

Aditya Roy Kapur in a flannel shacket in blue and white and grey joggers(Photo: Yogen Shah)

For a laid-back outfit, take a leaf from actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s stylebook and slip into a flannel shacket in blue and white and pair with grey joggers. Black sunglasses, shoes and a baseball cap for the finishing touch.

Co-ord case

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a grey shacket and pant set (Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, opt for a grey shacket and pant set in the same print for an effortless style. Easy on the eyes and on the body, it can teamed with a pair of black ankle-length boots and beanie.

Blue for the gloom

Gigi Hadid in a long checkered baby blue shacket and soft denim look(Photo: Instagram)

Be it running errands or a day out shopping, copy model Gigi Hadid’s fit in a long checkered baby blue shacket and soft denim look. It is perfect for transitional weather as you can layer it with dresses or denims.

Chic in cream

Ryan Gosling in a cream colour shacket and black pants(Photo: Instagram)

Keep it suave and understated like actor Ryan Gosling in a cream colour shacket and black pants. White tee and a chain necklace to cap off.

Wrap it in black

Mrunal Thakur in a wrap around shacket and wide-legged pants(Photo: Instagram)

Give the usual shacket a twist and opt for a solid-coloured black shacket and loose pants fit. Actor Mrunal Thakur takes a different route as she opts for a wrap around shacket with a cinch detailing on the waist and a blazer style collar. Keep the rest of the look to the minimal.