Ananya Panday to Gigi Hadid: Take inspo from these celebs and slip into a cosy shacket
Feeling the chills but not enough to layer up in heavy clothing? Like these celebs, opt for a two-in-one chic shacket that are light to wear this season
Checking it right
For an athleisure fit, take inspo from actor Sara Ali Khan and opt for a cropped shacket and joggers in white and blue checkered print. Pair it with a white solid ribbed bralette and white sneakers. High ponytail to finish.
Tone-on-tone
Emulate actor Ananya Panday and keep it subtle and simple in a tonal style as you jet off for the first winter vacation of the year. Don an oversized plaid print shacket over a beige tracksuit set and close off with a cap and a tote bag!
Flannel all the way
For a laid-back outfit, take a leaf from actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s stylebook and slip into a flannel shacket in blue and white and pair with grey joggers. Black sunglasses, shoes and a baseball cap for the finishing touch.
Co-ord case
Like actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, opt for a grey shacket and pant set in the same print for an effortless style. Easy on the eyes and on the body, it can teamed with a pair of black ankle-length boots and beanie.
Blue for the gloom
Be it running errands or a day out shopping, copy model Gigi Hadid’s fit in a long checkered baby blue shacket and soft denim look. It is perfect for transitional weather as you can layer it with dresses or denims.
Chic in cream
Keep it suave and understated like actor Ryan Gosling in a cream colour shacket and black pants. White tee and a chain necklace to cap off.
Wrap it in black
Give the usual shacket a twist and opt for a solid-coloured black shacket and loose pants fit. Actor Mrunal Thakur takes a different route as she opts for a wrap around shacket with a cinch detailing on the waist and a blazer style collar. Keep the rest of the look to the minimal.