Blackberrys unveils its TechPro Collection with cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad

Blackberrys, one of India's premium menswear brands, has launched its latest TechPro Collection in partnership with Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad. This collection celebrates the modern man, who embodies resilience and passion to excel in all aspects of life. Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad

Designed for your fast-paced lifestyle giving you exceptional comfort. The new TechPro range features a variety of clothing options such as t-shirts, shirts, khakis, trousers, blazers, and jackets suitable for all occasions. This collection is suitable to meet both your professional and personal wardrobe needs.

With smart-dry technology keeping you fresh all day long and wrinkle-resistant fabric maintaining a polished look all day, the stretchable fabric allows for dynamic movement, while the sharp design adds a touch of sophistication.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, epitomizes Blackberrys’ spirit with his relentless drive on the field. This partnership is a shared commitment to excellence and innovation.

He said "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Blackberrys on the TechPro Collection, which I wholeheartedly endorse”, he added, “What stands out for me is the perfect blend of smart dry technology, stretchability and wrinkle resistance in each garment, allowing me to excel both on and off-the-field. I encourage all Indian men to explore the TechPro collection at Blackberrys stores or online at www.blackberrys.com and experience the freedom to Keep Rising!”

Nitin Mohan, Co-Founder and Director of Blackberrys, quotes, “We are excited to launch the latest TechPro collection in collaboration with Ruturaj Gaikwad. This partnership underscores our commitment to offering Indian men clothing options that seamlessly blend style with functionality. Ruturaj’s dynamic presence and authenticity align perfectly with our brand values, making him an ideal partner to introduce the TechPro collection.”

