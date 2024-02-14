Celebrate Valentine's Day ala Ken and Barbie way

Swapping has an all-new meaning. As you prep for your Valentine’s Day date, raid bae’s closet and nail a sassy, all-new style. We reimagine Barbie trading her mini skirt for Ken’s denims and Ken rocking a skirt. Quirk up your closet for the season of love. Shot at the opulent ITC Maurya in New Delhi, that has been tastefully adorned with artefacts, inspired by the royal splendour of the Mauryan age, Ken and Barbie indulge in unbridled luxury at their royal suite. Have a dekko. Barbie and Ken raids each other's closet.

Pinky promise

Davianna in top from Polite Society and denims from Triune. Eduardo in pants from Pero and denim jacket from Triune.

Barbie borrows her boyfriend’s denims and pairs it with a pink corset-style, full-sleeve top from Polite Society. Her boyfriend steals her cropped denim vest from Triune and pairs it with a pink tee and checkered pants from Péro. Your boyfriend jeans will not let you down.

Game, set and match

Siddharth and Parul wearing Diermeiss By The Dragon Lady.

Barbie was in a fix as she didn’t know what to wear for her V-Day date. So Ken became her saviour and gave her his long coat from Diermeiss By The Dragon Lady. Ken rocked a yellow corset from his lady love and the duo looked picture-perfect together. Corsets are having a moment for men and Ken totally nails this trendy look which he styles with a button down.

Colour co-ordinated

Davianna in Polite Society pants and corset from Eesum, Eduardo in Triune jacket and pants from Vikram Bajaj.

With Barbie persistent on wearing Ken’s pleated pants with her bejewelled top, Ken was left with no option than to wear her funky white pants from Vikram Bajaj. The pleated pants accentuated her curves, which worked in her favour.

Amorous affair with red

Davianna in jacket from Diermeiss by The Dragon Lady and dress from Eesum. Nitesh in vest from Pawan Sachdeva.

Barbie wanted Ken to add a hint of red to his look as he was dressed up in all black for date night. So he borrowed her beaded sling bag to accessorise his look. And Barbie took his blazer, sprucing up her slit dress with it. Sling purses have now become a hot favourite among men with the likes of Jacob Elordi rocking it on the streets.

Print play

Siddharth and Parul in Pero.

Both Ken and Barbie went for the same printed look as they dressed up for their luncheon on Valentine’s Day. Ken was smitten by her Maison Margiela’s porcelain doll makeup that went viral recently. He wore her denim skirt and aced the look like pro. Skirts on men too are trending globally.

Credits

Words, concept and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Photography and direction: Irbaz Ali

Hair and makeup: Amita Juneja

Models: Davianna, Eduardo, Siddharth, Nitesh and Parul Dadwal

Jewellery: Amama and Dillano

Wardrobe: Triune, Péro, Pawan Sachdeva, Diermeiss By The Dragon Lady, Polite Society, Eliferous, Eesum and vikram bajaj

Shoes: Jeetinder Sandhu

Agencies: Blunt Creatives, VC Talent and TSS

Location courtesy: ITC Maurya, New Delhi