Dakar Fashion Week stages floating runway on Senegal’s coast

Dakar Fashion Week returned for its 23rd edition on Saturday with an unconventional runway set off the coast of Senegal’s capital. Models presented collections aboard brightly painted fishing boats, gripping safety ropes as the boats moved with the Atlantic tide. Audience members also watched from boats positioned nearby.

The event was founded in 2002 by Senegalese designer Adama Amanda Ndiaye, known professionally as Adama Paris, to provide visibility for African designers who were underrepresented in international fashion markets. Since then, Dakar Fashion Week has grown into one of West Africa’s leading industry platforms, drawing designers, buyers and press from across the continent and abroad.

This year’s edition featured more than 30 designers from Senegal, Ghana, Congo, Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire, along with guest participants from Europe. Collections highlighted regional craftsmanship, including hand-woven Senegalese textiles, natural dyes, beadwork and recycled materials.

The marine setting aligned with Dakar Fashion Week’s ongoing push toward environmentally conscious production and the theme - the ocean as a stage. Senegal has a strong textile and tailoring tradition, and Dakar remains a key hub for African fashion production and design. The event provides practical benefits including international exposure, wholesale opportunities and media visibility for emerging brands.