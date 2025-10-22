Has red been crowned the it-girl colour for festive week? Sonam, Deepika-Dua, Suhana make their case

Diwali may be over but the chic serves continue. And one thing that's popping out? Reds, in all cuts, colours and textures. Our favourite looks, rounded up.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone pulled the ultimate hattrick with her Diwali dump — mama, papa and baby, dripping from head to toe in Sabyasachi, with little Dua Padukone Singh's much-awaited face reveal being her festive gift to fans. Deepika and Dua mirrored each other in taut red anarkalis laced with gold accents, while Ranveer broke the monotony with his white on white sherwani. All from the fashion house's New India collection. Picture perfect.
Dhanteras was a Bohemian affair for the reportedly pregnant Sonam Kapoor. Sister and forever stylist Rhea Kapoor dressed her in an impeccably regal Aseem Kapoor ensemble, layered, eccentric and wrapped in hues of maroon and black. Heavy but clean kohl lines and super stacked oxidised jewellery pieces completed the clean look.
Suhana Khan's pick for D-day Diwali was a heavily embroidered coral Torani bustier. Instead of opting for monochrome, the ensemble follows the warm palette into an earthy mustard yellow lehenga. The slightly relaxed yet incredibly sultry look screamed Suhana in every which way.
'Lal Patakha' read Shilpa Shetty's Diwali dump as she stood draped in a silken plain bright red saree from Fabiiana India. The jade choker and chunky gold bangles added edge to the look with the bold streak of sindoor repping traditional flair.
Pooja Hegde's beaded Ridhima Bhasin sharara almost doubled up as a gown. Almost reminiscent of some subtle chikankari magic, the fuss-free but super-glam silhouette stood accented with ruby drop earrings and cuffed bangles from 7th Avenue.