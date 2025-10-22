Has red been crowned the it-girl colour for festive week? Sonam, Deepika-Dua, Suhana make their case

Diwali may be over but the chic serves continue. And one thing that's popping out? Reds, in all cuts, colours and textures. Our favourite looks, rounded up.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone pulled the ultimate hattrick with her Diwali dump — mama, papa and baby, dripping from head to toe in Sabyasachi, with little Dua Padukone Singh's much-awaited face reveal being her festive gift to fans. Deepika and Dua mirrored each other in taut red anarkalis laced with gold accents, while Ranveer broke the monotony with his white on white sherwani. All from the fashion house's New India collection. Picture perfect.