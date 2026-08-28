Dr Jyotsna Suri named Most Stylish Hospitality Legend at Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2026

Associated with Bharat Hotels since its inception, Suri took on the mantle of Chairperson and Managing Director in 2006. Under her leadership, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group grew into one of India’s leading privately-owned domestic hotel brands, with a focus on the luxury segment.

On August 2, Dr. Jyotsna Suri received the ‘Hindustan Times Most Stylish Hospitality Legend’ award for her contribution to India’s luxury hospitality landscape.

The group currently operates 12 luxury hotels, palaces and resorts under The LaLiT brand, along with two mid-segment hotels under The LaLiT Traveller brand across key business and leisure destinations in India. It also holds exclusive rights to operate and provide management consultancy services to The LaLiT London.

Suri has also been conferred with the Order of The Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star by the Government of Japan for her contribution towards strengthening strategic ties between India and Japan in the economic and tourism sectors. She is the first Indian woman to receive the Imperial honour since its commencement for foreign nationals in 1981.

A recipient of over 30 national and international awards and recognitions, Suri also holds several industry portfolios, including Past President of FICCI, Mentor of the FICCI Tourism & Culture Committee and DEI Committee, Executive Member of HAI, Vice Chairperson of the World Travel & Tourism Council, India Initiative, and member of the Board of Governors of the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology and Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

The event was presented in partnership with India Sotheby’s International Realty as the Luxury Partner.