‘A ballgown to a tennis match?’; Fans confused as Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma re-wear wedding fits to Australian Open

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona Agruma’s wedding outfits made an unexpected return at the 2025 Australian Open, and not everyone was impressed by their choice to re-wear these ballgowns. The couple, who legally married in Sydney last month, attended the Melbourne tennis tournament on January 12, marking their first public appearance since the wedding. For the occasion, Wilson, 44, and Agruma, 40, chose to wear the same dresses they had worn during their legal wedding in Sydney. The dresses added a personal touch to their outing, but the decision left many fans scratching their heads. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma re-wear wedding fits to Australian Open

Wilson’s dress was a blush pink, off-the-shoulder gown was perfect for a wedding but perhaps rather out of place for a tennis event. Agruma, on the other hand, wore a white and peach floral dress with delicate scalloped details at the sleeves and hemline. The couple posed for a sweet photo together at the Australian Open; they had previously shared a glimpse of their Sydney wedding in December, with Wilson posting sunny photos of the pair in these same dresses.

Not all reactions to the outfit choice were positive; netizens voiced their disapproval of the couple’s fashion decision, with some commenting that the dresses were too formal for a tennis event. One user remarked, “They really need a new stylist, both of them,” while another questioned, “A ballgown to a tennis match?” Some others expressed their confusion with comments like, “Why they are wearing evening dresses for tennis matches! 😮😮😮” and “But way overdressed for the Happy Slam.”

While re-wearing bridal attire can be a lovely way to relive the magic of one’s wedding day (as seen with stars like Alia Bhatt), the Australian Open isn’t exactly the ideal place for evening gowns. The dresses, though undoubtedly beautiful, felt more suited for a red carpet or wedding reception than a casual dinner during a major sporting event. Whether the dresses were the best choice for the event or not, the sentiment behind them was clear — showing the world their love, not only on their wedding day but every time they stepped out together.