DYK: Wearing black on Makar Sankranti may bring you luck! Your cue for a last-minute outfit change today

We love a little spiritually informed fashion moment. And what's not to love when a little tweak to your outfit for the evening could possibly bathe you in luck? Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Outfit change inspo for your Makar Sankranti celebrations this evening to call in all the luck(Photos: Instagram/deepikapadukone, aliaabhatt)

Today, Tuesday, January 14, marks the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. The day marks the end of the harvest season in many parts of India involving a ritual of expressing gratitude for the bountiful harvest. Also significant is the essence of spiritual renewal which brings with it energies of cleansing and positivity.

While the spiritual vibes are set to be immaculate any which way, why not amp up on the good luck and the blessings by draping yourself in black this evening? Why? Wearing black on Makar Sankranti is seen as an homage of sorts to Goddess Chaya, also called Savarna, wife and shadow to the Sun God whose benevolence is the primary foundation of celebrating Makar Sankranti.

Feeling the lack of fashion inspo? This look book is all you need to get you in the mood for a last minute outfit change.

You can never go wrong with black and gold and Deepika Padukone's 'classic' look is a nod to it. Draped in a conservative all-black saree, laced with gold zari embroidery, she matches her sombre vibe with kohl-lined eyes and a neat side-parted bun.

On the other hand, if you're looking for a slightly more young and fun update on the classic gold and black combo, we have Alia Bhatt here, capturing herself dazzling in front of the mirror in a straight cut sequined black lehenga laced with sparks of gold. The dark eyes and coiffed bob make for a neat effortful finish to the look.

Want to channel the desi bahu vibe but still want to keep things a tad-bit sultry? Janhvi Kapoor's saree here is a perfect tone-on-tone chiffon drape, paired with a full-length yet modern blouse. Full marks for the layered danglers in gold breaking the monotone monotony.

We've also got you covered if sheer tissue and organza drapes are more your vibe. Take a look at Kiara Advani here who keeps it sheer with her saree and sultry with her blouse while going full-on traditional with her statement choker and bronzed up makeup. The big black bindi really seals the deal on the traditional vibe.

Not really feeling like taking on the whole nine-yards this evening? Go all-out in desi-fusion! The possibilities are endless but our personal favourite is this Ananya Panday look comprising of a rose-embossed velveteen cape and lehenga skirt.

We wish you a blessed Makar Sankranti!