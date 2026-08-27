Mannu Dosaj named Most Stylish Art Curator at Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2026

Today, Dosaj continues that journey with Collective Intent 2026, an exhibition that brings together an important selection of Indian artists, including Krishen Khanna, Sakti Burman, Paresh Maity, G.R. Iranna, Jogen Chowdhury, Seema Kohli and Priyanka Malhotra Dhingra. The exhibition explores the remarkable diversity of Indian artistic expression - where tradition, technology, memory, identity and contemporary realities intersect.

Established in Gurugram in 1999, Gallerie Alternatives was founded with a simple yet powerful intent: to make fine art more accessible to a wider audience while nurturing a deeper appreciation for it. That philosophy continues to shape Dosaj's curatorial approach. Over the years, the gallery has presented paintings, drawings, sculptures and installations by some of India's most significant artists, alongside young talent from across the country and international artists from countries including Denmark, Australia, Germany and Spain. Its walls have featured names such as Krishen Khanna, S.H. Raza, V.S. Gaitonde, Paresh Maity, A. Ramachandran and Manu Parekh, among many others.

For Dosaj, this diversity is precisely what makes Indian art compelling. There is no single vocabulary that defines it; instead, it emerges from myriad local, regional and global influences that sometimes stand independently and, at other times, converge.

Her contribution to the art world extends beyond exhibitions. Through artist interactions, consultations and initiatives designed to bring new audiences into the fold, Dosaj has consistently worked towards making the experience of discovering and collecting art less intimidating and more engaging. The gallery's emphasis on transparency, authenticity and accessibility reflects this larger vision.

Her efforts have also earned recognition beyond the gallery space, with Dosaj being honoured as HT Most Stylish Art Curator 2026 - a nod to her distinctive role at the intersection of art, culture and contemporary curation.

With Collective Intent 2026, Dosaj once again brings together varied artistic voices under one roof, offering a glimpse into the depth, complexity and extraordinary breadth of Indian art. For her, the intent remains clear: to create a space where art can be discovered, understood, collected and, most importantly, experienced.

Location: Gallerie Alternatives, DT Mega Mall, 102 First Floor, DLF Phase-1, Golf Course Road, Gurugram -122002 Contact: +91 9717396819