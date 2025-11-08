Edit Profile
    Move over jhumkas… Ear cuffs are taking over this wedding season!

    Once worn by queens, now flaunted by it-girls, the age-old kaffa is getting a modern revival, making these ear cuffs the wedding season’s fav statement piece

    Updated on: Nov 08, 2025 5:33 PM IST
    By Jatan Kalra
    Move over jhumkas and chandbalis. This shaadi season is all about that statement ear cuff. Ear cuffs aka kaffa are one of the hottest jewellery trends right now, whether your ears are pierced, if you prefer minimalism or maximalism, these adornments instantly elevate your look. Now, celebrities are reviving the era of the kaffa as a rooted yet modern accessory for bridal jewellery.

    Contemporary luxe

    Actor Rashmika Mandanna stunned at her promotions in jeweled disc ear cuffs that curved along her ear, mirroring the hue of her deep green outfit. Finished with a traditional crescent and jhumka detail, it struck the perfect balance between classic and bold. Brides or guests can channel quiet luxury with similar sculptural cuffs, side-swept hair, and a micro bindi.

    Bridal boldness

    Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar brought vintage drama with her ruby paisley cuff from Amaris Jewels, featuring 16 carats of rubies, uncut diamonds and South Sea pearls. Styled with a deep maroon lehenga and ruby choker, her look is a lesson in pairing statement cuffs with slick hair and muted tones.

    Quiet elegance

    Actor Sara Ali Khan chose subtle sparkle in a Manish Malhotra ear cuff with a drop trail of uncut diamonds tracing her ear’s curve. Paired with a brocade blouse and peach lehenga, it shimmered just enough without stealing the show. For a polished look, pair a sleek cuff with soft waves or a low ponytail to let it shine through.

    Old-world opulence

    Actor Ananya Panday’s 22kt gold cuff by Golecha Jewels proves that sometimes, one statement piece is enough. Set with polki, pearls and emeralds, the old-world charm met modern glam through her slicked-back braid and bold blouse. Keep makeup minimal to let such cuffs take the spotlight.

    Natural elegance

    Entrepreneur Shalini Kandukuri chose a diamond-and-emerald leaf cuff from Amaris Jewels, adding a touch of nature-inspired grace. The fluid design traced her ear’s curve effortlessly — proof that subtlety can shimmer too. Pair with diamond bracelets and loose hair for that “ease in luxury” effect.

