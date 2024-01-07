Nailed it! Celebrity inspo for your next party nails

With the ongoing party season, looking your glam is a must. While having flawless makeup, the perfect hair and fashionable yet comfortable shoes are mandatory, don't forget to have your nail game on-trend. Your nails can truly steal the spotlight at any celebration. From glittering diamontes and silver studs to golden hazes to quirky French manis, your mani can make an impression on people as it speaks volumes about your personal style. Looking for some inspiration for your next manicure? Take a peek at these celebrities who have no qualms showing their personality, all on their figuretips. Megan Fox(Instagram)

Red beckoning

Looking to stand out for your holiday party? Take a look at Megan Fox’s red French tip nails that she wore at the GQ Men of the Year. Matching her red bob to her nails, the actor’s red French tips nails were a direct contrast to her asymmetrical white mini-dress. Her squoval (square + oval) nails, done by celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce, were bejewelled with silver studs that made her mani look extra fierce.

All that Glitters

Known for matching her red carpet manicures with her outfits, Sydney Sweeney wore a custom Miu Miu transparent slip dress adorned with hundreds of appliquéd crystals for the premiere of her movie Anyone But You. Nail artist Zola Ganzorigt She added similar crystals to her nails and you can do the same for next party. Use a base colour in a soft pink and bedazzle your tips in silver glitter and rhinestones in different shapes and sizes, with the majority of them towards the edges.

Awash in gold

If your fit for NYE party is bold and lound, opt for an understated yet glittery nail like Jennifer Lopez, who walked the red carpet for the 2023 ELLE Women In Hollywood celebration in a backless, cool-toned breastplate paired with a long black skirt. The singer-actor’s coffin-shaped nails were painted in a sparkly gold chrome and champagne colour done by nail artist Tom Bachik, who created an elevated version of the ‘your nails but better’ trend.

A starry night

Reflect the new year’s eve night on your nails like Chiara Ferragni. On her oval tips, the influencer-entrepreneur wore a navy blue nail paint with a shimmer that is reminiscent of a sky full of stars. In a gold paint, Ferragni added a variety of crescent-shaped moons and different styles of stars.

Bows for all season

If you are a girly girl, Camilla Cabello’s cute bow-mani is the way to go. The singer jumped on the bow-core trend as she walked the red carpet in a pink and ruffly vintage John Galliano dress at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2023 Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. Bachik matched her romantic glam and created a look with a soft pink undertone along with bows and pearl appliques for a fun 3-D look.

A black and white saga

There is nothing wrong in a black and white nail for the holiday season. Gracing the cover of a fashion magazine, Shay Mitchell’s abstract French nail look is a fun and easy mani to do at home. Nail artist Eri Ishizu painted the actor’s squoval nails in black and featured a classic French tip on the second half.