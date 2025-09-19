Royalty is a state of mind for Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan brought regal elegance to the lens — a natural extension of her illustrious lineage. With her effortless poise and timeless fashion sense, Soha proves that grace, much like style, runs in the blood.
Ask her about royal behaviour and she says, “I don’t think royalty is about doing ‘royal’ things — it’s just a part of who you are. You could be brushing your hair, eating or even sleeping, and still carry yourself in a regal way. I feel most powerful when I’m comfortable and wearing something that flatters me. For me, it’s all about dressing appropriately for the occasion.”
The 46-year-old is an age-defying beauty and shares the secret behind her flawless skin. “The one beauty rule I swear by is to be kind to yourself when you look in the mirror, and I think you learn to love yourself and accept yourself because life will be much happier when you do that.”