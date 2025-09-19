Edit Profile
    Royalty is a state of mind for Soha Ali Khan

    In a shoot with HT City Showstoppers, the actor opens up about comfort, confidence, and context — her three rules for feeling powerful. 

    Published on: Sep 19, 2025 6:12 PM IST
    By HT Correspondents
    Soha Ali Khan brought regal elegance to the lens — a natural extension of her illustrious lineage. With her effortless poise and timeless fashion sense, Soha proves that grace, much like style, runs in the blood.

    Soha channels modern-day royalty in a pleated gown paired with an embroidered velvet robe by Divani. A timeless choker necklace from ISVARI completes the look.
    Ask her about royal behaviour and she says, “I don’t think royalty is about doing ‘royal’ things — it’s just a part of who you are. You could be brushing your hair, eating or even sleeping, and still carry yourself in a regal way. I feel most powerful when I’m comfortable and wearing something that flatters me. For me, it’s all about dressing appropriately for the occasion.”

    The 46-year-old is an age-defying beauty and shares the secret behind her flawless skin. “The one beauty rule I swear by is to be kind to yourself when you look in the mirror, and I think you learn to love yourself and accept yourself because life will be much happier when you do that.”

    Credits

    Creative director: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra

    Photographer: Anish S Ajmera

    Stylist: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra and Juhi Ali

    Makeup: Arjun Bundela

    Hair: Bharti Chavan

    Location: Faze Studios

