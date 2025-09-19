Royalty is a state of mind for Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan brought regal elegance to the lens — a natural extension of her illustrious lineage. With her effortless poise and timeless fashion sense, Soha proves that grace, much like style, runs in the blood. Soha channels modern-day royalty in a pleated gown paired with an embroidered velvet robe by Divani. A timeless choker necklace from ISVARI completes the look.

Ask her about royal behaviour and she says, “I don’t think royalty is about doing ‘royal’ things — it’s just a part of who you are. You could be brushing your hair, eating or even sleeping, and still carry yourself in a regal way. I feel most powerful when I’m comfortable and wearing something that flatters me. For me, it’s all about dressing appropriately for the occasion.”