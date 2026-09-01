The A-list serves up at US Open

Swiss tennis great and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer received his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring, days after his induction in Newport, Rhode Island

On Monday, celebrities lit up the US Open, on till September 13 in New York, turning one of summer’s biggest sporting events into a star-studded affair

Carlos Alcaraz’s parents, Carlos Alcaraz González and Virginia Garfia Escandón, joined US rapper Travis Scott in the Spaniard’s player box during his title defence

British actor Orlando Bloom kept it casual in a lightweight button-down