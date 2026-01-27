Ursula von der Leyen makes style statement in Anamika Khanna at 16th India-European Union Summit; take a look

Ursula made a striking statement in an outfit commissioned by renowned Indian designer Anamika Khanna. Dressed in a blue bandhgala, with lace detailing at the bottom of the kurta, the EU chief exuded elegance. Crafted in luxurious euro blue silk satin and featuring delicate hand embroidery executed in rich resham threads, the bandhgala showcased exceptional artisanal craftsmanship; intricately handmade lace cut-outs enhanced with subtle 3D detailing elevated the design. Ursula paired the look with white pants and a pair of heels. The choice was a clear nod to the very textile and craftsmanship sectors the new trade deal aims to champion.

The 16th India–EU Summit began on a poignant note this morning, following the formal conclusion of talks yesterday, on Republic Day. To start off, European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Raj Ghat to pay floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. And while the moment was solemn, fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but notice the EU chief's choice of attire.

In a landmark week for global trade, the air in New Delhi is thick with more than just winter mist. After nearly two decades of negotiations, India and the European Union have finally signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Confirming the development, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday that both sides had successfully wrapped up negotiations and would officially announce the agreement on Tuesday, January 27.

Ursula's Republic Day look It is noteworthy that this wasn't Ursula's first sartorial tribute of the trip. Throughout her stay in India, Ursula has been gunning for Indian designs as a form of soft diplomacy. At the 77th Republic Day parade, where she sat as a Chief Guest, her outfit choice was even more regal.

She wore a high-collared bandhgaka in rich maroon, with metallic gold details that shimmered in the morning sun. At first glance, it was regal. But look closer, and it was clear: she was wearing India. The fabric was authentic Banarasi silk, a textile that’s basically woven with history.

Designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the intricate zari work — gold threads forming dense, floral patterns — made the look feel ornate but not overdone.