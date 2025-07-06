World Chocolate Day: Kunafa chocolates bring exotic flair to Chandigarh tricity’s patisseries

As people celebrate their love for all things cocoa on World Chocolate Day (July 7), chocolate lovers in and around Chandigarh are embracing a delightful new trend — kunafa chocolates. This Middle Eastern-inspired delicacy, which blends the traditional shredded filo pastry of kunafa with rich, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate, has fast become Chandigarh tricity’s latest indulgence. This Middle Eastern-inspired delicacy, which blends the traditional shredded filo pastry of kunafa with rich, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate, has fast become Chandigarh tricity’s latest indulgence. (Adobe Stock image for representational purpose only)

Local chocolatiers, premium patisseries, and home bakers in tricity and beyond have reported a surge in demand for kunafa chocolates over the last six months, with chocoholics drawn to their unique texture, sophisticated presentation, and fusion of flavours.

“We introduced kunafa chocolates to our collection this February and the response we got was tremendous,” says Harkamal Singh, founder of Peggy Ice Cream, a dessert shop with outlets across tricity. “It’s our signature chocolate product. We’ve now made it a permanent feature on our menu,” he adds.

Gaurav Sharma, manager of Mozimo Chocolates in Sector 9, vouches for the research and development that has gone into crafting the kunafa chocolates they offer. “Our in-house chef has global expertise when it comes to chocolates, and it reflects in the products we make,” he says.

Reimagining kunafa

A trained baker who honed her skills in Dubai, Neha Bhatia has given her own spin to the beloved kunafa dessert. “I created a moist cake filled with a crunchy pistachio kunafa layer and topped with a luscious chocolate glaze,” she says. “It quickly became one of my bestsellers — so much so that someone even ordered a whole tub all the way from Rajasthan. It just goes to show that a good dessert knows no boundaries,” adds Neha, who runs her bakery from Chandigarh’s Sector 18.

For Aditi Goel, pistachio and chocolate are truly a match made in heaven. “Our viral cake strikes the perfect balance of silky chocolate, crunchy kunafa pastry, and rich ganache, finished with a sprinkle of pistachio crumble,” she says. Aditi is a home baker based in Sector 6, Panchkula.

One of the chocolatiers has taken it a step further, experimenting with innovative versions such as Biscoff, corn crisp crunch chocolate, fruits and nuts, and red velvet. Riha Malhotra, who is based out of Mohali’s Phase 11, says, “I travelled to Dubai to explore bakery and chocolate shops, and discover the finest products. My chocolates are epitome of luxury, sophistication, and opulence. I have crafted five varieties of kunafa chocolates, and each one has been a hit among customers.”

“I launched my business in 2023 and have been experimenting with a variety of recipes ever since,” shares Shefali Sachar, whose skills shine through the exquisite cocoa creations she crafts. “Along with kunafa, I also specialise in chocolates made with dates, caramel, and other unique ingredients. Though based in Punjab’s Sirhind, I cater to customers across the country,” says Shefali.