Abhishek Sharma enjoys a beach day with Shubman Gill in Australia amidst the ongoing T20I series; fans shower love

In the images, Abhishek is seen dressed in a white shirt and white shorts, posing casually against the backdrop of the coastline. One of the photos features him alongside cricketer Shubman Gill, who is wearing a blue striped shirt with white shorts. Another picture shows the two cricketers enjoying a swim in the Pacific Ocean, capturing a lighter moment away from match duties.

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma ’s latest Instagram post from Broadbeach in Queensland, Australia has gained wide attention online, with fans noting that the 25-year-old is making the most of his time Down Under during India’s ongoing five-match T20I series. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter shared a series of photos from the beach on Tuesday, where he is currently stationed along with the rest of the national squad.

Social media users, as usual, quickly reacted to the pictures. Several netizens observed Abhishek’s relaxed demeanour, stating that he was enjoying the tour while staying focused on the games ahead. Several fans also pointed out the camaraderie between Abhishek and Shubman, who have known each other since age-group cricket in Punjab.

On the field, Abhishek has been one of India’s key performers in the series so far. After a brief stay in the opener, he produced a standout innings in the second T20I in Melbourne, scoring a well-constructed 68 off 37 balls. His knock included eight fours and two sixes and helped India post a competitive total after early wickets.

The innings was noted for its shot selection and composure, especially against Australia’s pace attack on a surface offering bounce. Despite India losing that match, the innings was widely praised by former players and analysts.