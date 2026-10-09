Alexander Skarsgård bares his feet in see-through shoes on the red carpet

The Swedish actor opted for a gold Saint Laurent jacket worn without a shirt, paired with matching tailored trousers. However, it was his choice of footwear that drew attention. Skarsgård wore the label’s transparent TPU lace-up Derby shoes, which featured in its Spring/Summer 2027 menswear collection.

Actor Alexander Skarsgård brought his experimental approach to menswear to the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival, wearing a metallic gold suit and transparent shoes to a screening of his upcoming film Wicker.

The see-through design has already sparked debate on Instagram, with some social media users questioning how comfortable the shoes would be to wear without socks, while others praised Skarsgård’s willingness to take fashion risks.

One user wrote, “Let’s be honest, he could wear a paper bag and still be the best dressed man in the room.” A second user commented, “Feet just sweating and sliding around in those shoes all night.” A third user said, “Straight to jail.” Another wrote, “I swear hes screwing with us. He will wear anything.”

Skarsgård’s YSL appearance comes as the French maison faces a major change, with Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello set to leave the label after a decade as its creative director. The brand’s owner, Kering, announced his departure on Friday, October 9. His departure is part of a broader corporate restructuring and post-boom luxury strategy, as reported by Reuters.