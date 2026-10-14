Bird that ruffled Kelly Clarkson’s feathers is now priced at $15 million

American singer Kelly Clarkson’s public spat with Brooklyn curiosity shop Art of Play has taken an unexpected turn, with the store’s co-owner mentioning that the mechanical singing bird at the centre of the controversy is now priced at a whopping $15 million. What began as Kelly Clarkson’s complaint about being dismissed at a Brooklyn curiosity shop has turned into an unlikely viral saga,

The row began on October 10, when Clarkson took to X to describe an unpleasant experience at the New York store. The singer alleged that she was treated as though she “couldn’t afford” a $15,000 animatronic bird named Molly, likening the encounter to a scene from the 1990 film Pretty Woman in which the lead character is refused to be shown the expensive items.

“Y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out,” Clarkson wrote on X on October 11.