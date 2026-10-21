Now everyone talks with respect: Asian Para Games gold winner Deepthi Jeevanji turns taunts into historic gold

Throughout her childhood, Deepthi Jeevanji and her parents, daily wage earners from Telangana’s Kalleda village, endured constant taunts from local villagers over her intellectual impairment. But today, she overcame it all as she stood at the podium in Nagoya, Japan, after claiming gold in the women’s 400m T20 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games, as she scripted history with a new Games-record time of 56.36 seconds. “I felt so happy to hear our National Anthem play, knowing I brought joy and pride to my country,” says the 23-year-old, adding, “There was a time when my family faced negativity and was called names because of me. But ever since I made a name for myself, everything has changed. Now, everyone talks to us with respect and that inspires me to keep running.” Deepthi Jeevanji in action at the games in Japan.

Her athletic journey began at 15, when she started competing alongside able-bodied sprinters. Her career trajectory, however, shifted permanently in 2018 when India’s national para-athletics coach, Satyanarayana, spotted her potential at the Nationals. “The moment I watched her train and run, I knew she would do wonders in para-athletics and be nearly unstoppable,” he recalls. “It took some convincing, but transitioning her to para-athletics was the best decision for her career and is what she was born to do,” adds Satyanarayana.

“I want to keep running as fast and as long as I can, breaking records for my family and my country. But beyond that, my ultimate goal is to coach young girls who like me dare to pursue their dreams despite all odds and disadvantages. I want to help India discover and nurture a new generation of talented athletes,” says the Paris 2024 Paralympic bronze medallist, whose dreams go far beyond her personal achievements. Sharing what’s on her mind right now, she says: “Bringing financial stability to my family means everything to me.”