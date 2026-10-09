Serena Williams gets a new Barbie doll inspired by her 2005 Australian Open look

The Barbie Signature doll recreates Williams’ green and white tennis look, featuring a cutout top with mesh detailing, a white skirt, matching sweatband, socks and shoes. The collectible also comes with a tennis racket and ball. Williams won the Australian Open singles title seven times, in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2017.

Tennis legend Serena Williams has a new Barbie doll inspired by the outfit she wore during her victorious run at the 2005 Australian Open, as Mattel celebrates her sporting legacy and aims to inspire young girls.

The launch comes ahead of International Day of the Girl on October 11. Priced at $45 (approximately ₹4300), the doll is available through online retailers in the United States.

In March 2026, the company unveiled a one-of-a-kind Serena Williams Role Model doll as part of its global Dream Team, which honoured eight female changemakers, including Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, for their achievements and pioneering contributions to their fields.