US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Lalbaugcha Raja, calls Ganpati celebrations ‘incredible’

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday to offer prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi. The visit came as devotees gathered in large numbers at one of the city’s most prominent Ganpati celebrations. Speaking to ANI, Gor said he was honoured to visit the famous pandal and praised the atmosphere surrounding the festivities. “There aren’t many places that are as vibrant,” he said, describing the energy at Lalbaugcha Raja as “incredible”. The US envoy also encouraged people who have never experienced the celebrations to visit the pandal and witness the festivities themselves. US Ambassador Sergio Gor

Gor further took to X to share pictures from the celebration, captioning it: “Delighted to visit Mumbai Cha Raja and Lalbaugcha Raja. A truly vibrant expression of faith and community that brings people together. Wishing everyone celebrating a wonderful Ganesh Chaturthi.” His visit comes as Mumbai continues to celebrate the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, with Lalbaugcha Raja drawing large crowds of devotees and visitors from across the city o seek blessings amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

The Lalbaugcha Raja idol is associated with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl, established in 1934. The idol has been maintained by the Kambli family for over eight decades, carrying forward the mandal’s long-standing tradition.