Weekly horoscope: What the Blood Moon and Pisces energy mean for your sign

Welcome to the first week of March! Eclipse season is reaching its emotional peak, and with a Blood Moon and a heavy dose of Pisces energy, this week feels dreamy, intuitive, and a little unpredictable. On March 2, Mars moves into Pisces, joining Mercury (currently retrograde), Venus, and the North Node, creating a powerful stellium that heightens emotions and introspection. Blood Moon

This is not a week for rushing. Mars in Pisces pushes through feeling, not force. Expect your energy to ebb and flow, and your intuition to be louder than usual. Whether you’re navigating love, work, or personal change, the key is to move with the current, not against it. Here’s your sign-by-sign breakdown for the week ahead, and what the stars are nudging you toward.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Take a breather, Aries. Your ruler, Mars, drifts into Pisces, slowing your usually fiery pace. Over the next few weeks, focus on rest, reflection, and emotional recharge. The Full Moon in Virgo on March 3 may reveal areas of burnout or neglected self-care. Listen to your body and remember, small changes in your routine could make a big difference.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Your social circle takes the spotlight. Mars activates your friendship and community zone, inspiring reconnections and clarity around who truly supports you. The Virgo eclipse on March 3 highlights your creative side; a passion project or romance could reach a turning point.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Your career and public life are under cosmic review. With Mars in Pisces, your drive is softer but more intuitive, perfect for rethinking your goals or reviving old projects. The Virgo eclipse could bring emotional clarity at home. Balance ambition with self-care.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Your inner philosopher awakens. Mars in Pisces boosts your curiosity, spiritual growth, and desire for expansion. Travel or learning could call your name. The Virgo eclipse may bring an overdue conversation or mental reset, declutter your mind and set better boundaries.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Deep transformation is on the horizon. Mars in Pisces highlights emotional and financial healing, urging you to let go of old fears. The Virgo eclipse brings a reality check about money or self-worth. Take practical steps toward stability rather than chasing perfection.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Relationships take centre stage. Mars in Pisces asks for patience and understanding; realise that not everything needs fixing right now. The Full Moon eclipse in your sign may feel intense, but it’s helping you release control and focus on self-care. Rest is revolutionary.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Slow down, Libra. Mars in Pisces nudges you to prioritise wellness and peace over productivity. The eclipse may surface buried emotions or stress. Create space to rest and recover; not every plan has to be perfectly executed.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) This week feels creative and fun, Scorpio. Mars in Pisces revives your romantic and artistic spark. Let your passions lead the way. The Virgo eclipse could bring clarity about your friendships; it’s okay to let go of what no longer feels aligned.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Home and heart are your focus. Mars in Pisces encourages you to reconnect with your roots and recharge emotionally. The Virgo eclipse might bring a professional breakthrough or a shift in direction! It’s all about finding balance between ambition and inner peace.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Communication could feel foggy this week, Capricorn. Mars in Pisces may stir old conversations or projects that need closure. The Virgo eclipse shines light on your long-term plans. Adjust your goals with realism and patience.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Money and values are under review. Mars in Pisces asks you to reassess what truly makes you feel secure. Avoid impulsive spending. The Virgo eclipse highlights shared resources or emotional entanglements. Boundaries will be your best friend.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) You’re the cosmic favourite right now, Pisces. With Mars, Venus, and Mercury all in your sign, you’re glowing with energy and sensitivity. The Virgo eclipse could bring a shift in partnerships, romantic or otherwise. Embrace vulnerability, but protect your peace.

The first week of March is equal parts magic and motion. With so much Pisces energy in the air, the universe is encouraging us to pause, feel, and realign. Listen to your intuition, it knows more than logic ever will.