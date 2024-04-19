 My hard work paid off: Vijeta, UPSC 2023 AIR 100 rank holder - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

My hard work paid off: Vijeta, UPSC 2023 AIR 100 rank holder

ByAayushi Parekh
Apr 19, 2024 12:28 PM IST

Vijeta B Hosamani, who secured AIR 100 in UPSC 2023 exams talks about her journey

Hailing from Hubballi in Karnataka, Vijeta B Hosamani secured All-India Rank 100 in the Union Public Service Commission exam of 2023. It was the 27-year-old’s fourth attempt, and she tells us why this was “different”. “After my first three attempts I realised that prelims are not just about testing knowledge but I also had to develop an aptitude for solving multiple choice questions. What helped me get through is figuring out the right way to go about the different stages of the exams rather than focusing on expanding my knowledge,” she shares.

Vijeta B Hosamani cleared her UPSC exam in her fourth attempt, securing the AIR 100 rank
Vijeta B Hosamani cleared her UPSC exam in her fourth attempt, securing the AIR 100 rank

Coming from a humble background, Hosamani was taught to . “look beyond oneself and be of service to the society in whatever capacity”. “I always knew I had to follow that and pursued law to achieve the same. Somewhere down the line I realised that my passion would be fulfilled through civil services and not litigation. That’s when I decided to give my first attempt, in 2020,” she tells us.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Ask her what was the first reaction when she saw her result, Hosamani says, “I was over the moon as my hard work had paid off and I would get to serve the nation now. Given my rank, I’m hopeful that I will get the Indian Revenue Services (IRS). I chose it as my second preference, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) being first.” She hopes to be a “sincere civil servant” and do her duty to the best of her abilities.

For all the UPSC aspirants, Hosmani has a message: “Everyone’s journey is different. When we see snippets of toppers sharing their experiences, they give a refined picture. It doesn’t reveal what toll life takes on them several times. Toppers also face setbacks. We must look at our own journey thoroughly rather than focussing on anyone else’s. Primarily introspection and self-confidence should be the focus.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aayushi Parekh

    Aayushi Parekh writes on entertainment, music, lifestyle, food, culture, art, fashion, beauty, trends, city, events etc. for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City Bengaluru

News / HTCity / My hard work paid off: Vijeta, UPSC 2023 AIR 100 rank holder
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On