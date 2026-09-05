Nepal flash floods 2026: What’s behind the ‘26 jinx’? Numerologists decode

The catastrophic flash floods that tore through Nepal on August 26 are the latest addition to a grim history of disasters that struck on the 26th of different months. Even though many dismiss it as mere superstition, many people on social media have been posting on social media about the 26 jinx. We speak to them about the pattern. There's an uncanny link between various disasters that have occurred on August 26, 2026, (Instagram)

Unlucky number 8 ? The number 26 has intense, striking energy in numerology. A combination of 2 and 6, it reduces to 8 (2+6=8). “Number 26 combines Moon (2) and Venus (6), summing to Saturn (8), a planet considered to bring hardships, struggle and failures in life. The combination creates emotional volatility and extreme contrast, often referred to vish (poison) yoga,” explains astro-numerologist Bhavikk Sangghvi.

He adds, “It’s a unique number. When Shani Maharaj destroys, it can bring big destruction. But if a person rises above hardships and struggles to achieve his goals with determination, Shani Maharaj may give very good results. However, 8 is considered heavy. If there is a wedding, important business deal or movie release, we usually urge people to avoid it.”

Why it’s called the disaster number? Numerology expert Archhana R Sharma adds, “Due to a repeated association with major catastrophic events, 26 has acquired a particularly intense reputation in numerological discussions and is often referred to as a ‘disaster number’. When a particular pattern appears repeatedly, I believe it is worth paying attention to it from a numerological perspective. Therefore, whenever the influence of 26 is prominent, it may be a time to stay a little more cautious, mindful, and alert rather than taking unnecessary risks.”

From an energetic perspective, energy practitioner Kishori Sud says, “Such repetitions can feel like a collective echo; like moments when themes of disruption, loss and transformation seem to converge. Number 26 doesn’t itself create catastrophe. But it means there are deeper cycles at play in the way we experience collective events, and reminds us to remain conscious of the energy we bring into times of uncertainty.”

Natural disasters on the date 26 August 26, 2026: Nepal flash floods

October 26, 2015: Hindu Kush earthquake

May 26, 2006: Yogyakarta earthquake, Indonesia

July 26, 2005: Maharashtra earthquake

December 26, 2004: Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami

December 26, 2003: Bam earthquake, Iran

January 26, 2001: Gujarat earthquake

April 26, 1990: Gonghe earthquake, China

November 26, 1987: Pantar earthquake and tsunami, Indonesia

May 26, 1983: Sea of Japan earthquake and tsunami

July 26, 1963: Skopje earthquake

November 26, 1943: Ladik earthquake, Turkey

September 26, 1932: Lerissos earthquake, Greece

November 26, 1930: North Izu earthquake, Japan

Human-made tragedies on the date 26 August 26, 2021: Kabul airport bombing

November 26, 2008: Mumbai terror attacks

May 26, 1991: Lauda Air Flight 004 crash

April 26, 1986: Chernobyl nuclear disaster

April 26, 1942: Benxihu Colliery disaster, China