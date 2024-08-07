 Paris 2024 Olympics highlights: Iconic moments you don't want to miss! - Hindustan Times
Paris 2024 Olympics highlights: Iconic moments you don't want to miss!

By Sanchita Kalra
Aug 07, 2024 02:19 PM IST

Here are the some of the most talked about viral moments from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024

Take a look at some of the most buzzed-about viral moments from the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. From a six-month pregnant archer to a skateboarder winning bronze despite a shoulder injury, here's the lowdown:

Celebrating the sportsmanship and spirit of the game
Celebrating the sportsmanship and spirit of the game

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso was 'thrown out' of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso was 'thrown out' of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024

Too hot? It was reported that Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso was 'thrown out' of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 and accused of distracting other athletes by wearing skimpy clothes instead of the official uniforms. The 20-year-old athlete later clarified, "I just wanted to clarify that I was never kicked out or expelled from anywhere. Please stop spreading false information," she wrote on Instagram.

Athletes from North Korea and South Korea took a selfie together
Athletes from North Korea and South Korea took a selfie together

Divided by the nation, united by sports: Athletes from North Korea and South Korea were caught on camera posing together for a selfie after competing in a table tennis match.

16-year-old Sky Brown won her bronze medal in skateboarding despite her shoulder injury((AFP))
16-year-old Sky Brown won her bronze medal in skateboarding despite her shoulder injury((AFP))

Determined to win: More than a week after dislocating her shoulder, 16-year-old Sky Brown won her bronze medal in skateboarding. In interviews later, she stated, "It was a little scary falling on my shoulders going to my last. But I did fight through it and gave it my best."

Archer Yaylagul Ramazanova from Azerbaijan competed while being six and a half months pregnant
Archer Yaylagul Ramazanova from Azerbaijan competed while being six and a half months pregnant

Good luck charm: Archer Yaylagul Ramazanova from Azerbaijan, a first-time Olympian competed in the games, who is six and a half months pregnant, said, "I felt my baby kick me before I shot this last arrow, and then I shot a 10."

USA gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed down to Brazilian athlete Rebecca Andrade
USA gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed down to Brazilian athlete Rebecca Andrade

Sisterhood and sportsmanship: After being defeated by Brazilian athlete Rebecca Andrade, USA gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed down to her, celebrating the sportsmanship and spirit of the game. This marked the first time ever that an Olympics podium was entirely made up of Black gymnasts. In an interview later, Biles said, "It was representation. [We were] showing good sportsmanship [and] having fun out there because it was the last competition."

Follow Us On