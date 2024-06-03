Samantha Ruth Prabhu among the top 100 viewed Indian stars of the decade: I still feel like I’m just getting started

Having solidified her position as a Telugu star, Samantha expanded her reach with a notable role in the web series The Family Man 2. Now, as she claims the 13th spot in IMDb’s Top 100 Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade, Samantha expresses her hunger for more work and acclaim, stating, “I still feel like I’m just getting started. Exciting opportunities are coming my way, and I’m ready to put in even more effort. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has secured the 13th spot in IMDB's recent list.

Reacting to her placement on the list and being the sole South star in the top 15, Samantha attributes her success to “a mix of luck and hard work”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The IMDb list was led by Deepika Padukone, with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and the late Irrfan following suit. Samantha’s peers, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayanthara, secured the 16th and 18th spots, respectively, serving as inspiration for the competitive actress.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Uorfi Javed's ‘magical butterflies dress’; fans say she is 'Met Gala red carpet' ready

Acknowledging the innate human tendency towards competition, Samantha views it as a positive force, using her peers’ achievements as motivation to excel further. “I think as human beings we are all competitive, and the brain is just structured that way. We are constantly comparing information. So it’s natural to be competitive. I use competition to be inspired. I am inspired by the work of my peers and use their brilliant achievements as a catalyst to work harder and do better. I don’t see competition in a negative light.”

She recently announced her debut as a producer for the film Bangaram, where she will also star in the leading role. Additionally, she will also be seen in filmmaker Raj and DK’s upcoming Hindi web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.