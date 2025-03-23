SRK, Virat Kohli's dance moment steals the show at IPL opening ceremony as fans hail their '2 kings from Delhi'

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony took place last night in Kolkata's Eden Gardens with cricket fans thronging the stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner headlined the gala ceremony, flanked by performances from the likes of Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla and Disha Patani. SRK and Virat Kohli shake a leg together at IPL 2025 opening ceremony(Photo: Jio Hotstar)

Now while the entire ceremony was full of memorable moments, one in particular has managed to etch itself on the hearts of every Bollywood and cricket lover — yes we're talking about him and Virat Kohli shaking a leg together! SRK and Virat treated the audience to an impromptu little jig where they both performed the hook step of one of the actor's biggest hits of recent times, Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan (2023). Needless to say, it's drove the crowd present there, as well as onlookers at home, completely crazy.

The short but super-fun clip of them dancing has of course been doing the rounds of social media and people can't help but gush over the Delhi boys' little bonding moment. Comments expressing the same read: "I see two kings in their fields from delhi 🫶🫶🫶❤️❤️❤️ Love them both ❤️❤️", "Biggest Bollywood Song of decade so far, created mayhem in theaters, more than 1.1 billion views so far and has become a post pandemic trademark for SRK. Aur Party bhi Pathaan ke ghar par hi thi", "My delhi kings" and "2 kings!!❤️" to quote a few.

The dance aside, SRK and Virat's banter was also quite endearing. Referring to Virat's status as an OG in IPL the actor said, "Virat is the only player who has played for just one team since the beginning of the IPL in 2008, RCB. He’s the OG Gen Old of the IPL. He’s such a big inspiration. I even used to stay awake late at night during his Under-19 days to watch him bat. I’m fortunate to be alongside him. Do you think the IPL will continue to be so wonderful, and the generation gold will continue to shine as you do and the others? Or will the generation bold start making a bigger and faster impact on this game?".

Virat had a wholesome response up his sleeve: "The bold generation is coming up very strongly, but the old generation is still here, ready to make an impact, still ready to play the game, and hopefully keep creating more memories for all these lovely fans for years to come".

How many times have you re-watched SRK and Virat's dance moment?