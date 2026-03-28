Singer Saapna Mukerji on Dhurandhar recreation of Oye Oye: Was curious when I first heard about it

Veteran playback singer Saapna Mukerji is relishing a renewed spotlight as her hit track Oye Oye from Tridev (1989) goes viral again, reimagined as Rang De Lal in Dhurandhar The Revenge. ”It’s like a resurgence and feels surreal, but not surprising because the song always had a timeless quality,” Saapna tells us. She adds, “Some songs are not just recorded, they are lived. Oye Oye was one such track. When I sang it, there was a certain mischief, innocence, and swagger that came straight from the heart. That flavour never aged.” She notes that while today’s generation discovers it through modern channels, they are connecting with that “raw, unfiltered energy”. Saapna Mukerji, (inset) still from Dhurandhar The Revenge and Tridev

Reacting to composer Shashwat Sachdev’s new version of her classic, she says, “There was curiosity when I got to know about the recreation. But the original vocal’s ability to hold its own against the contemporary arrangement did stand the test of time. Shashwat has brought in a contemporary pulse, which works for today’s audience. It’s simple: you can change the packaging, but you cannot replace the emotion of that era.” Using the song in a gritty, high-stakes action film, she says, “it gave the track a new dimension, as now it carries attitude, tension, and a certain edge.”

Saapna recalls recording Oye Oye: “I was simply enjoying the process with composers Kalyanji–Anandji and Viju Shah. None of us imagined it would become history, or return in 2026.” On the new version, sung by singers Jasmine Sandlas and Afsana Khan, she adds: “Today’s artistes bring a different energy. We sang with imperfections; now technology makes everything perfect, but sometimes the soul gets lost. Back then, we recorded with real musicians, often in one take.”



Today Sapna is dedicated to the stage. “Nothing compares to a live audience. When thousands of people sing along with you, when you feel that energy coming back to you, it is electric. New recordings and collaborations are also underway, ” she shares.