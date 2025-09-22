This is how yesterday's solar eclipse is reshaping the lives of THESE 4 zodiac signs!

Core theme? Renewal, rebooting and sweeping away the stagnancy and gunk. What does September 21's solar eclipse and new moon in Virgo bring for the mutable signs? (Photo: Instagram)

Duration? The next 6 months.

Events like eclipses and moon phases are never just that. There is a lot of cosmic upheaval and settling in on the cosmic level when it comes to these windows of time. And the mutable signs Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces have the most to receive this time around. Psychic and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim reads the stars.

As always, look for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) For Geminis, this solar eclipse and new moon thrusts them into their Marie Kondo era. As a matter of fact, things may also turn really dynamic on the home front with reconstruction and redecoration big on the cards — as a matter of fact chances of moving into an entirely new space may also present itself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Virgos with their laser sharp focus are always on a quest to optimise their output. And usually, when it comes to their bodies, nothing short of perfection in routine and discipline will do. That being said, the solar eclipse and new moon in their sign is going to push this laser sharp focus towards making skill development a top priority with great returns written in the cards. Not just this, they may also explore a sudden philanthropic urge, something that could surprisingly lead them to their next big romantic partner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Power is the primary theme for Sagittarians with this eclipse and new moon. They are likely to reinvent the context of what power means to them, especially in how they come across as others, especially in terms of being a role model. They can expect professional strides in their career, including promotions, transitions and a healthy hike in finances.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Pisces, as most other times, are coasting the relationship tides. However, the eclipse and new moon brings a certain analytical perspective which will push the water sign to assess the pros and cons of the equation they share with their most important people. Understanding the give and take dynamic is the order of the season for Pisces, followed by palpable action.

So are you ready to live the life you've always been meant for?