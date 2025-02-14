Stunning locale, leisure activities and a lot of romance: A guide for your staycation for this Valentine's Weekend
With the staycation industry blooming, this tourism is all about enjoying the city while taking a break from the hectic city life
Staycations are a fun way to take a short break from your hectic life, without spending too much money or time travelling to another location. This tourism trend started blooming during Covid-19 and has gone on to become a fast favourite for people, who need a respite from the hustle and bustle. And the hotel industry is also seeing this as a great fiscal opportunity. As per the latest findings of Future Market Insights, global staycation market revenue is expected to be USD 363.6 Million by the end of 2023.
For the long Valentine's Weekend, The Resort at Madh Island in Mumbai is nestled by the Arabian Sea and offers a luxurious retreat. Here are some tips on what to look out for in your next staycation:
- A stunning location: Imagine waking up to the soothing sound of waves and breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. With Maharastra enjoying a great coastline, several hotels set the stage for an intimate escape, where couples can take romantic beach strolls, watch the sunset hand-in-hand, or simply relax with the fresh ocean breeze.
- Luxurious and cozy accommodations: Look for rooms or suites that offer comfort and elegance. If you want to make this weekend special, look for a hotel, like The Resort, which has special rooms featuring a private balcony or a private garden, and an exclusive jacuzzi.
- Romantic dining: For this Valentine's weekend, plan a special retreat for your loved one. You can treat them to an enchanting candlelit dinner, curate a multi-course menu with their favourite dishes or even set up a private dinner with stunning flower arrangements and live romantic music to make your evening truly magical.
- Romantic experiences and leisure activities: Celebrate love with a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. Take a refreshing dip in the swimming pool, enjoy a game of sport, or cycle together along scenic paths. Stroll hand-in-hand through lush gardens or unwind with a couples' spa session, with soothing massages and holistic therapies.
- Exclusive Valentine’s Day experiences: Look for places that will enhance your staycation with special activities, like a romantic sunset photography session, special drinks and love-themed surprises.
