Stunning locale, leisure activities and a lot of romance: A guide for your staycation for this Valentine's Weekend

Staycations are a fun way to take a short break from your hectic life, without spending too much money or time travelling to another location. This tourism trend started blooming during Covid-19 and has gone on to become a fast favourite for people, who need a respite from the hustle and bustle. And the hotel industry is also seeing this as a great fiscal opportunity. As per the latest findings of Future Market Insights, global staycation market revenue is expected to be USD 363.6 Million by the end of 2023.

Enjoy a cute picnic with cheese, fruits and tiny sandwiches (HTBS)