Stunning locale, leisure activities and a lot of romance: A guide for your staycation for this Valentine's Weekend

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2025 04:49 PM IST

With the staycation industry blooming, this tourism is all about enjoying the city while taking a break from the hectic city life  

Staycations are a fun way to take a short break from your hectic life, without spending too much money or time travelling to another location. This tourism trend started blooming during Covid-19 and has gone on to become a fast favourite for people, who need a respite from the hustle and bustle. And the hotel industry is also seeing this as a great fiscal opportunity. As per the latest findings of Future Market Insights, global staycation market revenue is expected to be USD 363.6 Million by the end of 2023.

Enjoy a cute picnic with cheese, fruits and tiny sandwiches (HTBS)
Enjoy a cute picnic with cheese, fruits and tiny sandwiches (HTBS)

Enjoy a cute picnic with cheese, fruits and tiny sandwiches (HTBS)
Enjoy a cute picnic with cheese, fruits and tiny sandwiches (HTBS)

For the long Valentine's Weekend, The Resort at Madh Island in Mumbai is nestled by the Arabian Sea and offers a luxurious retreat. Here are some tips on what to look out for in your next staycation:

  • A stunning location: Imagine waking up to the soothing sound of waves and breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. With Maharastra enjoying a great coastline, several hotels set the stage for an intimate escape, where couples can take romantic beach strolls, watch the sunset hand-in-hand, or simply relax with the fresh ocean breeze.
  • Luxurious and cozy accommodations: Look for rooms or suites that offer comfort and elegance. If you want to make this weekend special, look for a hotel, like The Resort, which has special rooms featuring a private balcony or a private garden, and an exclusive jacuzzi.
  • Romantic dining: For this Valentine's weekend, plan a special retreat for your loved one. You can treat them to an enchanting candlelit dinner, curate a multi-course menu with their favourite dishes or even set up a private dinner with stunning flower arrangements and live romantic music to make your evening truly magical.
  • Romantic experiences and leisure activities: Celebrate love with a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. Take a refreshing dip in the swimming pool, enjoy a game of sport, or cycle together along scenic paths. Stroll hand-in-hand through lush gardens or unwind with a couples' spa session, with soothing massages and holistic therapies.
  • Exclusive Valentine’s Day experiences: Look for places that will enhance your staycation with special activities, like a romantic sunset photography session, special drinks and love-themed surprises.

